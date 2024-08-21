Ludogorets vs FC Petrocub Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024

Ludogorets and FC Petrocub go head-to-head at the Ludogorets Arena in the Europa League playoff on Thursday (August 22). The winner will qualify for the group stage, while the loser will drop to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Midfielder Caio Vidal came up clutch for Ludogorets with an 85th-minute winner to hand them a 1-0 victory over Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Saturday. Zahari Sirakov’s men have made it three wins from three to start the new league campaign, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Ludogorets get their campaign underway in the Europa League playoff after a disappointing 8-4 aggregate defeat to Qarabag in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Petrocub, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 aggregate victory over Welsh outfit The New Saints in the Europa League third qualifying round. Before that, Andrei Martin’s men were dumped out of the Champions League qualifying race following a 2-1 aggregate loss to APOEL Nicosia.

Petrocub are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Moldovan Super Liga, where they have picked up three points from two games.

Ludogorets vs FC Petrocub Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Petrocub have lost two of their 27 games across competitions in 2024, winning 17.

Ludogorets have won six of their seven competitive home matches, with a humbling 7-2 defeat to Qarabag on August 13 being the exception.

Petrocub are winless in five competitive away games, losing twice since a 1-0 victory at Balti on May 1.

Ludogorets vs FC Petrocub Prediction

Having scraped through the third qualifying round, Petrocub face a sterner challenge in a superior and more experienced Ludogorets side. Sirakov’s men’s home advantage gives them an edge, and they should come out on top.

Prediction: Ludogorets 3-1 Petrocub

Ludogorets vs FC Petrocub Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ludogorets to win

Tip 2: First to score - Ludogorets (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven matches.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Ludogorets’ last six games.)

