Lugano vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July 2025

Lugano host CFR Cluj at the Stockhorn Arena on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round. The Swiss outfit are looking to reach the European finals for the third consecutive year, having qualified for the Conference League in the last two.

After achieving a fourth-place finish in the Swiss Super League, Lugano get a chance to play in the Europa League again, a competition they haven't participated in since 2019.

For two years in a row, they fell in the playoff round, against Union Saint-Gilloise (3-0) in 2023 and then to Turkish giants Besiktas (8-4) last year. As they launch another bid, the Bianconeri come up against an experienced side in CFR Cluj.

The Romanian outfit saw off Paks in the last round to get here, winning the second leg 3-0 at home to brush off a goalless stalemate in Hungary in their first meeting.

Lugano vs CFR Cluj Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This encounter marks the first official meeting between Lugano and CFR Cluj.

CFR Cluj have failed to win their last two away games in Europe, drawing a blank in both; in fact, they've won just twice in their last eight.

Lugano are unbeaten in their last six home games in Europe. Their last defeat on home turf was a 4-3 loss to Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Champions League second qualifying round.

The Bianconeri have faced a Romanian side just once in their history: FCSB in the 2017-18 Europa League, winning the home leg 2-1 but losing away from home by the same scoreline.

CFR Cluj have won three of their last four games in Europe, keeping a clean sheet in every victory.

Lugano vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Both teams have a fair amount of experience in Europe, but CFR Cluj are in better form right now. The Romanian side have not fared well away from home lately, but can capitalize on Lugano's shaky defense.

We expect this to be a close encounter, with the visitors taking a narrow advantage into the second leg.

Prediction: Lugano 1-2 CFR Cluj

Lugano vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: CFR Cluj to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

