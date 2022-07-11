Create
Lugano vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July | Lugano Super Cup

The Nerazzurri continue their preparations on Tuesday
ANALYST
Modified Jul 11, 2022 04:00 PM IST

Inter Milan return to action for their second pre-season game of the summer with a visit to Lugano in Switzerland.

The Nerazzurri began preparations for the 2022-23 season with a 10-0 demolition of FC Milanese on Saturday.

Nine different players were on target, including returning hero Romelu Lukaku, who's on loan from Chelsea.

It was a flying start for Simone Inzaghi's side and they will aim to build on this momentum with another big win on the road.

Lugano have played three friendlies already this summer, and like Inter, started their campaign with a 10-0 victory.

Finisce 10-0 l'allenamento congiunto tra Inter e F.C. Milanese 💪A segno:⚽ @tucu_correa#Lukaku#Lautaro#Asllani#Fontanarosa#Lautaro#Sangalli#Pinamonti#Lazaro#Curatolo#ForzaInter

Following another 4-3 win over 1. FCK, the Swiss outfit lost 1-0 to Ingolstadt on June 30, following which they've been on a hiatus.

The Inter Milan clash will be their last before the start of their 2022-23 league season this Saturday, with Mattia Croci-Torti's side hosting Sion on the opening day.

Lugano only secured a fourth-place finish last season but have qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Should they qualify for the finals, it would be their first major European tournament since the 2019-20 season, when the Swiss team played in the Europa League group stages.

Lugano vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Inter Milan and Lugano have met six times in the past, with the Serie A giants winning four and losing just once.
  • The sides had met last year during the pre-season too which ended 2-2 in normal time before the Nerazzurri prevailed 4-3 on penalties.
  • This will be the fifth consecutive year where these sides have locked horns during the pre-season, having faced each other every year since 2018.
🔥 Torna il classico appuntamento di inizio stagione con l'@inter !📅 La Lugano Super Cup è in programma martedì 12 luglio alle 18:30 allo stadio di Cornaredo.🎟️ Acquista subito il tuo biglietto su: luga.ws/supercup2022#fclugano #inter #luganosupercup #lugano #IMInter https://t.co/67XniQJCA5
  • Inter Milan have scored 13 goals against Lugano in their last five meetings, while conceding only thrice.
  • Lugano's last friendly win over Inter came in October 2011, a 2-0 victory. Since then, their Italian rivals had four in a row before the draw last year.

Lugano vs Inter Milan Prediction

Lugano gave Inter a tough run for their money last year and will be aiming for the same here.

However, the Nerazzurri will be upbeat after their resounding win last time and should come away with a comfortable victory in Switzerland.

Prediction: Lugano 1-3 Inter Milan

Lugano vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

