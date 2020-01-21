Luis Suarez's replacement identified, Rakitic certain to be sold in January and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 21st January 2020

International Champions Cup 2015 - Manchester United v FC Barcelona

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup. The Catalan side earned a hard-fought win over Granada on Sunday and will take on Ibiza in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash tomorrow night.

With games coming thick and fast, manager Quique Setien will need to bring in a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez.

On that note, we look at the biggest Barcelona transfer news and rumors making the headlines today featuring a detailed list of possible replacements for the injured Uruguayan striker.

Barcelona want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Barcelona's eagerness to sign a quality striker in January has seen them express a strong interest in Arsenal's skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Gabonese star has 18 months left on his current Arsenal contract and is yet to agree an extension. The Catalan side are monitoring the striker's situation closely and will reportedly test Arsenal's resolve with a formal offer this month.

While Aubameyang is the preferred option for everyone at Camp Nou, the club officials are aware that it would be very difficult to strike a deal with Gunners with less than 2 weeks remaining in the January transfer window.

Barcelona draw a 3-man shortlist to replace Suarez

Chelsea Training and Press Conference

Barcelona chiefs have drawn a 3-man potential shortlist to replace the injured Luis Suarez featuring Chelsea's Pedro Rodriguez, Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo, and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek reports Daily Star.

The report indicates that the reigning La Liga champions want Olmo as their preferred option given he is young and suits their style of play. The Spanish international is expected to cost between €25-30 million which Barcelona are more than capable of spending.

Meanwhile, Piatek is being considered as a short-term solution where he will provide Setien with a striker's option until Luis Suarez makes a comeback. However, Pedro Rodriguez is seen as the most likely transfer given he has hardly played under Frank Lampard this season and is itching to quit the Premier League.

Barcelona willing to listen to offers for Ivan Rakitic

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Barcelona are ready to let Ivan Rakitic leave in the January transfer window and currently have two offers on the table to choose from, reports the Spanish outlet Sport.

Juventus are very keen on signing the Croatian midfielder amidst Emre Can's impending departure. The Catalan side would be interested in selling Rakitic this month and use the funds to sign a new striker.

Barcelona already have Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Frenkie De Jong, and Arturo Vidal fighting for the 3 available midfield places with the youngster Riqui Puig also drafted in the first team by the manager Quique Setien.

The former Sevilla man has spent 6 seasons at Camp Nou and has been part of multiple La Liga winning sides. Rakitic famously scored the opening goal in Barcelona's 3-1 Champions League final win over Juventus back in 2015.

