Luka Modric being targeted by D.C. United, Zidane to move for Timo Werner and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 7th January 2020

Is Werner Madrid-bound?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer roundup.

Zinedine Zidane's side are tied on the top of the LaLiga table with arch-rivals Barcelona on 40 points and have all but sealed their first transfer of the January window by bringing in Flamengo starlet Reinier Jesus.

There are more details on the deal which will bring the Brazilian teenage star to the Bernabeu along with some other intriguing bits surrounding the future of players already at the club in today's roundup.

Luka Modric wanted by D.C. United

Is Modric set for a stateside switch?

Real Madrid’s Croatian superstar Luka Modric is wanted by Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United, according to Pablo Maurer of The Athletic.

Modric hasn’t been in particularly inspiring form for a while now and his place in the starting eleven has been taken by youngster Fede Valverde, who’s emergence as one of Madrid’s standout players this season has weakened the former Ballon d’Or winners case for a starting spot.

At 34, it's natural that Modric is considering his options and MLS outfit DC United have emerged as a potential destination for the Madrid star.

Apparently, United have been in talks with Modric ever since the conclusion of their 2019 campaign, and it is believed that constant contact over a few months have yielded positive results.

Modric has discussed the prospect of a stateside move with his family and is excited by the idea.

It is understood that any move for Modric won’t be cheap though, with the Croatian expected to demand a salary in the region of five-to-six million a year.

Details about Reinier Jesus' deal revealed

Reinier is set to become the latest Brazilian teenage sensation to join Madrid. (Image credits: AS English)

Reinier Jesus is set to be announced as a Real Madrid player after his 18th birthday, which is on January 19, according to AS.

The Flamengo starlet is set to sign a six-and-a-half-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be integrated into the Castilla squad next month.

Details of the finances involved in the deal have also been revealed, and 80% (€24 million) of his transfer fee (€30 million) will go to Flamengo, while his family and agent will net 10% (€3 million) each.

It is understood that the prospect of working under Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane played an instrumental role in Reinier’s decision to sign for Madrid, and consequently snub interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Everton.

Madrid enter race to sign Timo Werner

Will Werner replace Jovic at the Bernabeu?

In what is news that should best be taken with a pinch of salt, El Desmarque in Spain are reporting that Real Madrid have become frontrunners in the race for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, and are readying a £68 million bid for the German striker.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool, which is why this report comes as a bit of a surprise.

Apparently, Zidane has grown frustrated by summer signing Luka Jovic’s inability to buy into his methods and is unhappy with his output on the pitch.

As a result, he’s turned his attention towards Werner and is planning to move for him in the summer, given that Leipzig will not entertain the thought of parting with their prized asset midway through the season, with so much at stake.

