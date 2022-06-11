“Lukaku has a better touch than this man”, “Wasting 100m on an unproven player” – Rival fans mock Liverpool decision to fund record-move for Darwin Nunez

Rival fans are mocking Liverpool after the Reds sealed an €80 million-plus add-ons deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 22, had been highly sought-after following a remarkable goalscoring season for the Primeira Liga side.

The Uruguayan forward managed an impressive 34 goals in 41 appearances across competitions for Benfica and was in scintillating form throughout the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool have wrapped up an €80m plus €20m add-ons deal for Nunez, with the striker signing a five-year contract with the Merseyside club.

But rival fans are unimpressed by the transfer, deeming the fee the Reds are paying as too much.

Erling Haaland has joined Manchester City with the Premier League champions paying up the release clause of £51 million for the forward.

Nunez's signing is being to be compared to that of Haaland's, with the duo sharing similarities in playing style. The two new signings are giving the Manchester City and Liverpool rivalry a new edge.

Here are some reactions from rival fans on Twitter ridiculing the latest arrival at Anfield:

Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Sadio Mane may be heading out of Anfield

Speculation over Sadio Mane's future at Liverpool continues to grow with the expectation being that the Senegalese star will depart Anfield this summer.

According to Daily Mail, Bayern Munich expect the Reds to accept their third offer of £42 million (€49.7 million) for the 30-year-old.

Mane has excelled in a new centre-forward role under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The former Southampton star hit 23 goals in 51 appearances last campaign across all competitions and played a key role in Liverpool's FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes.

He could do nothing to stop the Reds missing out on the Premier League title and the Champions League, however.

And following the agonizing 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, Mane is reported to have told teammates he wants to leave (per Mirror).

Hence, Nunez might be now be the man who leads the line for Jurgen Klopp's side next season.

The talismanic forward certainly possesses the numbers and although rival fans might be joking at the Uruaguayan's expense, he has frightened defenses throughout Europe.

The Merseysiders weren't the only side interested in Nunez and Manchester United were also heavily linked with his signature.

Portuguese publication Record (via Express) reports that the Red Devils had offered the best proposal to the striker.

But the Benfica star has his heart set on a move to Anfield and now looks set to line up as part of a new-look attack under Jurgen Klopp next season.

