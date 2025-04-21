Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Luton Town host Bristol City in the 44th round of games in the Championship on Monday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.
Matt Bloomfield's Luton are coming off a much-needed 1-0 win at Derby County in their last outing. Millenic Alli's 10th-minute strike settled the contest at the Pride Park Stadium.
The win keeps the Hatters in the relegation zone, in 22nd place, level on points with 21st-placed Derby, with 43 points from as many games, winning 11.
Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are fresh off a 2-1 home win over 10-man Sunderland. Despite Trai Hume's seventh-minute dismissal, the visitors went in front through Eliezer Mayenda in the 31st minute as they led at the break.
The Robins, though, responded through Robert Dickie and Ross McCronie in the second half to take the win. They are fifth in the points table, with 67 points from 43 games, winning 17.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Luton-Bristol Championship clash at Kenilworth Road:
Luton Town vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 66 meetings across competitions, Luton and Bristol are dead-even with 24 wins apiece, with Bristol winning the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in December.
- In their last seven meetings - all in the Championship - Luton have four wins and two defeats.
- Luton have one win and a defeat in their last five home games - all in the Championship.
- Bristol have one win and a defeat in their last seven road outings - all in the Championship.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Luton: W-L-D-D-W; Bristol: W-D-W-W-L
Luton Town vs Bristol City prediction
The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. Despite a late resurgence, Luton face a dogfight to avoid the drop, while Bristol look good to qualify for the promotion play-offs.
As mentioned earlier, there's nothing to separate the two sides in terms of head-to-heaad, but Luton have had Bristol's number in recent meetings. The Hatters have won their last six home league games against Bristol, who are seeking their first league double over Luton since 2001.
Both sides are in decent form coming into the game, but Luton should get a narrow win as they look to move out of the drop zone.
Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Bristol City
Luton Town vs Bristol City betting tips
Tip-1: Luton to win
Tip-2: Luton to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have kept three clean sheets in their last six games.)
Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in their last three clashes.)