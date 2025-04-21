Luton Town vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

Luton Town host Bristol City in the 44th round of games in the Championship on Monday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Ad

Matt Bloomfield's Luton are coming off a much-needed 1-0 win at Derby County in their last outing. Millenic Alli's 10th-minute strike settled the contest at the Pride Park Stadium.

The win keeps the Hatters in the relegation zone, in 22nd place, level on points with 21st-placed Derby, with 43 points from as many games, winning 11.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are fresh off a 2-1 home win over 10-man Sunderland. Despite Trai Hume's seventh-minute dismissal, the visitors went in front through Eliezer Mayenda in the 31st minute as they led at the break.

Ad

Trending

The Robins, though, responded through Robert Dickie and Ross McCronie in the second half to take the win. They are fifth in the points table, with 67 points from 43 games, winning 17.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Luton-Bristol Championship clash at Kenilworth Road:

Luton Town vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 66 meetings across competitions, Luton and Bristol are dead-even with 24 wins apiece, with Bristol winning the reverse fixture 1-0 at home in December.

In their last seven meetings - all in the Championship - Luton have four wins and two defeats.

Luton have one win and a defeat in their last five home games - all in the Championship.

Bristol have one win and a defeat in their last seven road outings - all in the Championship.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Luton: W-L-D-D-W; Bristol: W-D-W-W-L

Ad

Luton Town vs Bristol City prediction

The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. Despite a late resurgence, Luton face a dogfight to avoid the drop, while Bristol look good to qualify for the promotion play-offs.

As mentioned earlier, there's nothing to separate the two sides in terms of head-to-heaad, but Luton have had Bristol's number in recent meetings. The Hatters have won their last six home league games against Bristol, who are seeking their first league double over Luton since 2001.

Ad

Both sides are in decent form coming into the game, but Luton should get a narrow win as they look to move out of the drop zone.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Bristol City

Luton Town vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Luton to win

Tip-2: Luton to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have kept three clean sheets in their last six games.)

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in their last three clashes.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More