Luton Town vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024 

Luton Town invite reigning champions Manchester City to Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday (February 27).

The hosts booked their place in the fifth round with a 2-1 win at Everton last month. Cauley Woodrow scored the winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time after coming off the bench, his first goal of the season.

City, meanwhile, got their title defence underway with a thumping 5-0 home win over Huddersfield Town in the third round. In the next round, Nathan Aké's 88th-minute strike helped them to a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Luton have lost their last three games across competitions, including a 4-1 loss at Premier League leaders Liverpool in midweek. Chiedozie Ogbene gave them a 12th-minute lead, but they eventually returned emptyhanded.

City, meanwhile, are coming off their ninth win of the year, with Phil Foden's first-half strike helping them to a 1-0 league win at Bournemouth.

Luton Town vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 50 times since 1898, with City leading 21-14.

They met for the first time this century in December, which City won 2-1 away in the league.

Luton are winless in nine meetings against City. They have fared a bit better at home, drawing four of their last five games.

They have squared off seven times in the FA Cup, with City leading 4-2.

Luton Town vs Manchester City Prediction

The Hatters have endured a winless run in February, suffering three defeats on the spin. They have conceded at least thrice in four games this month. They have one win in five home games across competitions, not scoring twice.

At home, they have one loss in nine meetings with City. Interestingly, both their wins against the reigning champions have come at home.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, are on a 17-game unbeaten streak across competitions, scoring at least twice in 13 games. They are on a nine-game winning streak on the road and will start as the strong favourites.

They have a packed schedule, but manager Pep Guardiola will only be without centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who's nursing an ankle injury, for the trip to Bedfordshire.

Considering City's impressive winning run on the road and head-to-head dominance over Luton Town, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luton 1-2 City

Luton Town vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score or assist any time - Yes