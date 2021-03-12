Luton Town vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

After a disappointing draw with Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in an EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

The Swans only managed a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park against Blackburn in their last game. Bradley Dack scored the opener for Rovers in that game, but the Swans hit back straightaway through an Andre Ayew penalty.

However, as in the two previous games, Swansea couldn't eke out a winner. That draw left them in third spot in the Championship table, with 66 points from 34 games. They are level on points with Watford, with a game in hand.

Steven Cooper's side must be considered favorites to take the second automatic promotion spot. However, with 12 games to go and considering the unpredictable nature of the Championship, Swansea cannot take things for granted at this stage.

After two straight wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, Luton were thrashed 3-0 by leaders Norwich City in their last game.

They are currently 16th in the Championship standings, with 44 points from 34 games. Their season is veering towards a lower mid-table finish, with not much threat of relegation.

💬 NJ | “First thing is to get to 51 points, which was our tally last year. Once we get that, then anything for us is progression. That’s basically what we want to do.”#COYH pic.twitter.com/SVFGTGcTEp — LutonTown (@LutonTown) March 11, 2021

Luton Town vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Luton have won 22 and lost 20 of the 53 previous games they have played against Swansea.

Connor Roberts and Andre Ayew scored in the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium, as Swansea ran out 2-0 winners.

Luton Town form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Swansea City form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Luton Town vs Swansea City Team News

Luton Town

Centre-backs Sonny Bradley and Tom Lockyer are both injured and will not play this game.

Injured: Sonny Bradley, Tom Lockyer

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Marc Guehi has a groin problem, and is a doubt for this game. Joel Latibeaudiere is likely to take his place in the side. Paul Arriola is also injured, and will not play this game.

Marc Guehi is “touch and go” for Saturday's Championship clash with Luton Town, with Ryan Bennett in contention to return to the starting line-up.



👉 https://t.co/TljmktnDu7 pic.twitter.com/5HJm8wImZX — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 11, 2021

Injured: Marc Guehi, Paul Arriola

Suspended: None

Luton Town vs Swansea City Predicted XIs

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Simon Sluga; Jordan Clark, Matty Pearson, Kal Naismith, Dan Potts; Glen Rea, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu; James Collins, Harry Cornick

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere; Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Luton Town vs Swansea City Prediction

We are predicting that Swansea will win this game rather comfortably. Luton are very close to securing their status in the Championship next season. Their comfort level could see them become overwhelmed by a promotion-chasing opponent in this game.

Prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Swansea City