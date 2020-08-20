Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich | Player Ratings as Serge Gnabry inspires Bavarians to final | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Bayern Munich set up a UEFA Champions League final against Paris St. Germain after beating Lyon 3-0 in the the second semi-final at the Estadio Jose Alvalde in Lisbon on Wednesday night.

The German champions were given a scare in the opening exchanges as the French side had more than their fair share of opportunities to open the scoring. However, Lyon didn't take them and were made to pay the price.

Serge Gnabry put Bayern Munich in the lead with a stunning goal. He dribbled past a bevvyof Lyon defenders before unleashing a fierce left-footed thunderbolt past Anthony Lopes. The winger then doubled Bayern Munich's lead from a few yards out following a horrendous miss by Robert Lewandowski.

However, there is seldom a Bayern Munich match where their prolific Pole doesn't score.

Late in the game, a Joshua Kimmich's free-kick found Lewandowski unmarked at the far post. The Polish striker put a header beyond Lopes to put the rubber stamp on Bayern Munich's first Champions League final appearance since 2013.

On that note, here's how players from both teams fared on the night.

Lyon Player Ratings:

Anthony Lopes - 5/10

Advertisement

The Lyon goalkeeper couldn't really have done much about the two Gnabry goals, the second of which he was rather unfortunate to concede. He should, however, have come off his line and tried to catch Kimmich's cross which led to Lewandowski's 15th goal of the campaign for Bayern Munich.

Jason Denayer - 4/10

Denayer was lazy in the buildup to both of Gnabry's goals. He didn't get out quick enough to block the shot for the first one. For the second, he didn't get out to Perisic quickly enough to block the low ball from going into the Lyon six-yard box as Bayern Munich took a commanding two-goal lead.

Marcelo - 5/10

In the middle of the Lyon back-three, Marcelo had a troubled outing against Lewandowski,whose movement dragged the big centre-half into places he didn't want to be in.

Fernando Marcal - 4/10

Marcal was rash and generally didn't have the best of games. With Thomas Muller mostly preferring to drift to his side and Gnabry cutting in from there, Marcal couldn't deal with the intelligence and speed of Bayern Munich's movement.

Leo Dubois - 5/10

Dubois had his hands full having to contend with the pace of Alphonso Davies along with the nous of Ivan Perisic. He did reasonably well to limit Bayern Munich's threat from the left side, although he was caught out when he let Perisic free in the buildup to the second goal.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5/10

Guimaraes started the game well but after Bayern Munich took control, he was easily overwhelmed by Thiago Alcantara before being aken off at half-time.

Houssem Aouar - 6/10

Aouar didn't start the game very well as he kept making niggly fouls in the first half. However, he was a much-improved player after the break and could've easily had an assist if Karl Toko Ekambi had his scoring boots on.

Maxence Caqueret - 6/10

The youngster was lively and a nuisance to Bayern Munich in the middle of the park. He did jump into a couple of challenges a bit too eagerly, but for him to start a game of this magnitude at his age will be a massive boost for his career.

Maxwell Cornet - 4/10

He was rather quiet down the Lyon left after almost creating a chance for Ekambi in the opening few minutes. After his low cross was blocked by Boateng, he couldn't really get into the game too much.

Memphis Depay - 5/10

The Lyon skipper had a glorious chance in the opening minutes of the game which he didn't take. He tried to take the ball around Neuer in the Bayern Munich goal, but in the end, the angle wasn't kind to him and he put his shot wide. He didn't have much of an impact during the remainder of the game.

Karl Toko Ekambi - 4/10

He had two glorious chances which he didn't take. The first, after dribbling past Davies, was a pulled shot on to the post, which could've given Lyon the lead. In the second, he received a square ball from Aouar but a brilliant charge and smother from Neuer ensured that the chance went begging for Lyon.

Lyon Substitutes Ratings:

Thiago Mendes - 5/10

Mendes replaced Guimaraes at half-time and just sat in front of the back-four, allowing Aouar to move much further forward than he did in the first half.

Mousa Dembele - 5/10

The hero of the quarter-final was brought on with more than half an hour left in the game, but he didn't really get a chance of note during his time on the pitch.

Kenny Tete - 5/10

Tete was bright and almost set up a chance for Ekambi immediately after he came on as a replacement for Dubois.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide - 6/10

The former Arsenal youngster added a spark to the Lyon attack after replacing Ekambi.

Rayan Cherki - 5/10

For a man who just turned 17 only two days ago, to be playing in a Champions League semifinal is not something the young man is going to forget in a hurry,