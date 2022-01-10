Lyon 1-1 PSG: Player ratings as Thilo Kehrer rescues a point in another frustrating draw for the Parisians | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 giants Lyon and PSG played out an entertaining 1-1 stalemate in the league on Sunday (9 January).

Lucas Paqueta's opener for the hosts after just seven minutes was canceled out by substitute Thilo Kehrer in the 76th minute. The Parisians had their task cut out without both Lionel Messi and Neymar once again.

However, the side dominated possession and carved out a number of half-chances while Kylian Mbappe also hit the woodwork twice, including once from a free-kick. This was PSG's fourth draw in their last five top-flight games, and saw their lead at the top of the table cut further to 11 points.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Just one win in their last five Ligue 1 games for PSG FT: Lyon 1-1 PSGJust one win in their last five Ligue 1 games for PSG FT: Lyon 1-1 PSGJust one win in their last five Ligue 1 games for PSG 📉 https://t.co/t3J14z9tJ3

Lyon, the draw specialist of the season, ended the game level with the opposition for the eighth time this season and for the fourth game in a row. They remain in 11th place, six points adrift of the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Here are the player ratings for Lyon and PSG:

Lyon Player Ratings

Anthony Lopes - 6/10

Lopes' stand-out moment came when he tipped Marquinhos' lobbed effort over the bar early on but could've done better for PSG's equalizing goal.

Damien Da Silva - 6.5/10

He frustrated Mbappe a few times and guarded the right flank vigilantly, although he got ahead of himself on a few occasions. Da Silva also impeded a promising run from Nuno Mendes with a steadfast challenge.

Jerome Boateng - 6/10

He wasn't called into question enough but read the game nicely to intercept a cut back from Mauro Icardi and send it out for a corner. Overall, Boateng had a comfortable night, completing 89.5% of his passes and making a tackle.

Castello Lukeba - 6.5/10

The youngster put up another rock solid display at the back, with a vital block on Icardi the highlight of his night. Lukeba won three tackles on the night and also registered a key pass.

Leo Dubois - 6.5/10

Dubois wasn't as effective as he'd have liked and also saw a promising long ball wasted by Emerson with a poor effort. He was bright at times though, laying out two key passes.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7/10

The Brazilian teed up Paqueta for Lyon's opener with a stunning long ball and registered three key passes on the night. Guimares was also a menace off the ball, making five tackles.

Maxence Caqueret - 7/10

A thorn in PSG's face, Caqueret was unstoppable in midfield, impeding PSG's play and making excellent distributions. He registered three interceptions and tackles each.

Emerson - 7/10

His movement was a big problem for PSG but Emerson lacked the cutting edge in the final third. He also slammed a stoppage-time effort into the stands with only Keylor Navas to beat.

Lucas Paqueta - 7.5/10

Paqueta not only scored the opener for Lyon, but also caused all sorts of problems on the break. He also completed 76.9% of his passes and wasn't beyond making fouls to stop PSG's approach play.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Lucas Paqueta



Lyon build from the back and rip PSG to shreds courtesy of a beautiful assist!



Cold finish, cold celebration 🥶 Bruno GuimarãesLucas PaquetaLyon build from the back and rip PSG to shreds courtesy of a beautiful assist!Cold finish, cold celebration 🥶 Bruno Guimarães ➡️ Lucas PaquetaLyon build from the back and rip PSG to shreds courtesy of a beautiful assist! Cold finish, cold celebration 🥶 https://t.co/DSV8B0d5Bp

Hassem Aouar - 7/10

He was lively and effervescent in the opening stanza but faded after the break. Aouar managed a shot on target, a key pass and two tackles while also completing 84.6% of his passes.

Moussa Dembele - 6.5/10

He forced Navas into a diving save before seeing a headed attempt from a corner sail narrowly wide off target. Dembele wasn't much of a threat otherwise.

Lyon Substitutes

Rayan Cherki - 6.5/10

He was part of a promising counter right after coming on but wasted it with a disappointing finish into the side-netting.

Malo Gusto - N/A

The match was almost done and dusted when Gusto was subbed on.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra