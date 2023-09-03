Lyon 1-4 PSG: Parisians' Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe nets stylish brace in a commanding win | Ligue 1 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 4-1 win over Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, September 3.

The Parisians made a decent start to their campaign, drawing both their opening games before securing a comfortable 3-1 win over last season's runners-up RC Lens. The club also secured the acquisition of Randall Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth nearly €90 million, including bonuses and other clauses.

Manager Luis Enrique was eager to continue the winning run as he named a full-strength lineup.

The Parisians were handed a gift in the opening stages of play as Corentin Tolisso was penalised for a foul inside the box and received a yellow card. Kylian Mbappe converted the resultant penalty to make it 1-0 after just four minutes.

PSG pushed on and scored their second in the 20th minute as Achraf Hakimi did well to get to the ball and roll it over the line. After that, Enrique's men kept the ball and patiently waited for Lyon's defensive shape to fall apart. Marco Asensio scored his team's third goal in the 38th minute after a well-worked team move.

Mbappe bagged his second following a catastrophic mistake by Lyon near the halfway line as they gave the ball away.

PSG held a commanding 4-0 lead over Lyon at the interval.

The second half was a very dull affair in comparison with the first as PSG were more than content to keep hold of the ball and knock it around. They looked to run down the clock by tiring Lyon's players down and taking advantage of it.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute as Tagliafico went down under a challenge from Zaire-Emery. Tolisso stepped up and made amends for his own error in the first period as the score was 4-1 after 73 minutes.

PSG held on to secure a well-deserved 4-1 win over Lyon.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8.5/10

Donnarumma was a rock between the sticks for the Parisians and made seven great saves during the game.

Achraf Hakimi - 7.5/10

Hakimi showed great persistence to finish off a chance to make it 2-0 to PSG in the 20th minute. He won three duels, making three clearances and one tackle. He also played two key passes.

Marquinhos - 8/10

The Brazilian was solid at the back and won four of his six duels, making five clearances, three blocks and two tackles.

Milan Skriniar - 7/10

Skriniar passed the ball around really well and had a decent game overall.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Hernandez was active on the left flank and put in a good performance, but was booked just after the break.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

Zaire-Emery had a poor game by his lofty standards as he gave a penalty away in the second half.

Manuel Ugarte - 7.5/10

Ugarte had a great game and even assisted Asensio's goal in the first period.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha had a decent game in midfield and passed the ball around well. He won six duels, played two key passes and attempted two shots on target.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Dembele was sharp on the ball, completing four dribbles. He also attempted three shots off-target and won seven duels.

Marco Asensio - 8/10

Asensio scored a lovely curling goal to make it 3-0 following a patiently crafted move by the Parisians. He then turned provider, assisting Mbappe for his second of the night.

Kylian Mbappe - 9/10

Mbappe scored an early penalty in the fourth minute to make it 1-0. He made it a brace with another well-taken goal late in the first period.

Substitutes

Fabian Ruiz, Goncalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola and Cher Ndour - N/A

The quartet came on late with very less time to play and hence do not warrant ratings.