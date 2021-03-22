Lyon 2-4 PSG: 5 hits and flops as reigning champions go atop the league table | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG beat Lyon 4-2 to return to the Ligue 1 summit for the first time in nine matchdays. With the victory, the Parisians have moved level on points with Lille but take the top spot owing to their superior goal difference.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for the visitors at the Groupama Stadium when he tucked one in after Marco Verratti's effort was saved. Danilo Pereira then doubled his side's advantage by volleying past Anthony Lopes.

Angel di Maria scored a free-kick at the start of the second half for PSG's third of the night. Kylian Mbappe then scored his second of the game to put the game seemingly beyond Lyon.

To their credit, though, Lyon improved in the last half an hour, with Islam Slimani and Maxwell Cornet pulling two goals back for the hosts. However, it was all too little too late, as PSG had done enough to take home three crucial points from their visit to the Groupama Stadium.

On that note, let's have a look at five hits and flops from either team in the game:

Hit: Angel di Maria (PSG)

Angel di Maria celebrates after scoring a goal

Angel di Maria had an impressive outing against Lyon. He set the rhythm for his side's attack with excellent vision and energetic runs down the flank. He combined well with Marco Verratti in the centre of the park.

Di Maria also scored a great free-kick to start the second half for PSG with a bang. The Argentine international won nine duels, made four recoveries, created three chances and successfully won four tackles on the night.

Flop: Memphis Depay (Lyon)

Memphis Depay failed to make a mark on the game.

Memphis Depay was virtually non-existent for Lyon against the defending champions. He was pickpocketed by Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos as the visitors had no problems containing arguably Lyon's most potent attacking threat.

Depay was good with his runs down the line but was unable to produce anything substantial. The Dutch international was taken off at the 56th minute for Islam Slimani who did a better job in taking the game to PSG.

