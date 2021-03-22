Create
Lyon 2-4 PSG:  5 talking points as PSG return to the top of the table | Ligue 1 2020-21

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal.
Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 min ago
Feature

PSG beat Lyon 4-2 on Sunday to go top of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 table. With just eight games left to be played, this was a crucial victory for Mauricio Pochettino's team, as they returned to the league summit after nine matchdays.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the visitors at the Groupama Stadium when he tucked one in after Marco Verratti's initial effort was saved. Danilo Pereira doubled PSG's advantage close to the half-hour mark when he smashed past Anthony Lopes.

Angel di Maria opened the second half with a bang as he slotted a free-kick beyond the reach of Lopes. Kylian Mbappe then completed his brace to seemingly end the game as a contest.

Islam Slimani and Maxwell Cornet pulled two goals back for Lyon, but it was all too little too late as PSG saw out their win.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the match.

#1 Kylian Mbappe scores his 100th Ligue 1 goal

Kylian Mbappe rejoices after scoring one of his goals.
With his double against Lyon, Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to reach the milestone of 100 goals in the Ligue 1. The Frenchman has netted 84 goals for PSG in the league; 16 have come for his former side, AS Monaco.

Mbappe opened the scoring on the night when he slid one in from a tight angle to give PSG the lead. The Frenchman completed his brace early on in the second half after he combined well with Verratti.

The 22-year-old's brace took him four clear of Memphis Depay (14) in the season's goal-scoring charts. The Frenchman has now scored 28 goals in all competitions this campaign.

#2 Lyon fail to match PSG's intensity

PSG were too good for Lyon on the night.
Lyon were nowhere close to PSG on the night. The visitors dominated proceedings from the starting whistle. Mauricio Pochettino's men played with real hunger and desire to grab all three points at the Groupama Stadium.

PSG's desire to win all the duels and challenges reflected in their performances. Every time the Lyon were in possession, two to three PSG players would initiate the press and continue to do so till they had the ball under control.

PSG were relentless, especially in the opening 45 minutes, as they recorded their first win over a direct title rival this season.

Lyon tried to get back into the game with two late goals, but PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas stood firm, producing some key saves.

Published 22 Mar 2021, 10:03 IST
comments icon
Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe
