Lyon 2-4 PSG: Player Ratings as PSG go top of the table | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG beat Olympique Lyonnais 4-2 to go top of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 table with just eight games remaining in the season.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG after Marco Verratti's effort was saved by the Lyon custodian. Danilo Pereira then doubled the visitors' advantage when he volleyed past Anthony Lopes.

Angel di Maria scored a free-kick at the start of the second half for PSG's third of the night. Mbappe then seemingly put the game to bed with his second of the night after combining well with Verratti up front.

Islam Slimani and Maxwell Cornet grabbed two late goals for the hosts, but that was too little too late for Lyon as PSG grabbed all three points on the night.

FULL-TIME: @OL 2-4 @PSG_English



A fantastic performance earns us all three points tonight in an important game!



It puts us top of #Ligue1 🙌



⚽️ Mbappé 15', 52'

⚽️ Danilo 32'

⚽️ Di Maria 47'



— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 21, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings in the game.

Lyon Player Ratings against PSG

Anthony Lopes - 5/10

Anthony Lopes made some good saves, but there were instances he could have done better, like the Di Maria free-kick. Moreover, he could have done better to deal with Marco Verratti's attempt early on in the first half, which was eventually tucked in by Mbappe for PSG's first goal of the night.

Mattia De Sciglio - 6/10

Mattia De Sciglio had a decent game. The Juventus loanee struggled a bit defensively but was good going down the line. He provided an additional outlet for the hosts when attacking.

Marcelo - 5.5/10

Marcelo endured a difficult night against PSG. He struggled to deal with the daunting pace of Mbappe. Moreover, Verratti's presence high up the pitch created more problems for the Brazilian.

Jason Denayer - 5/10

Jason Denayer had a night to forget. The former Manchester City defender struggled all night to win his duels and challenges. Moreover, Mbappe and Di Maria were too hot for him to handle.

Maxwell Cornet - 7/10

Maxwell Cornet had his fair share of troubles at the back but was a constant threat when he advanced to the other end of the pitch. He set up Slimani's goal around the hour mark and also scored in the dying moments of the game.

Lucas Paqueta - 7/10

Lucas Paqueta was the link between defence and attack for Lyon. He eased up the process of transitioning for the hosts. The Brazilian won seven duels, made five recoveries and completed two dribbles all night.

Thiago Mendes - 6/10

Thiago Mendes failed to keep hold of the ball in the centre, as Idrissa Gueye and Danilo took complete charge. Moreover, he was taken for a ride by PSG's forwards as their swift moves bamboozled the 29-year-old.

Maxence Caqueret - 7.5/10

Maxence Caqueret put in a massive shift in the centre of the park against PSG. The Frenchman successfully won five tackles and won 13 duels in the game. Caqueret also gave the visitors a hard time in midfield.

Tino Kadewere - 5.5/10

Tino Kadewere was largely anonymous against PSG. The 25-year-old was hardly involved in the play and was very well tracked by Abdou Diallo at the back.

Memphis Depay - 6/10

Memphis Depay failed to leave his mark on the game. The Dutch international was kept quiet by the PSG duo of Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos. Depay's runs yielded no end results, too, as he was unable to produce anything substantial.

Karl Ekambi - 6.5/10

Karl Ekambi did not see much of the ball, as he looked isolated high up the pitch. But the 28-year-old came close to scoring when he drew a full-stretch save from PSG custodian Keylor Navas in the second half.

Ratings of Lyon substitutes against PSG:

Leo Dubois - 6/10

Leo Dubois did not have much to do. That's because, by the time he entered the action, Lyon were putting pressure on PSG at the other end of the pitch.

Islam Slimani - 7.5/10

Islam Slimani made an immediate impact, as he scored minutes after coming on. He did a better job than Memphis Depay in engaging with the PSG defence.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Bruno Guimaraes pumped in some much-needed energy for Lyon. He took on every duel with an intent to win it for his side.

Rayan Cherki - 7/10

Rayan Cherki set up Cornet for Lyon's second goal of the night. PSG switched off at the back, and Cherki took full advantage of that.

Sinaly Diomande - N/A

Sinaly Diomande did not have much impact on the game.

