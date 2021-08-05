Lyon vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lyon take on Brest in an important fixture on Saturday. Lyon have been impressive over the past year and will want to secure victory this weekend.

Brest endured a difficult Ligue 1 campaign last season and will need to make a few improvements this year. The away side endured a mixed pre-season and has a point to prove in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, have excelled in Ligue 1 and could potentially win the title this year. Les Gones have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and could threaten the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Lille in the coming months.

🎙️ @LeoDubois15 before #OLSB29: "It's very satisfying to be named captain. I like this kind of challenge and these responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/iD1fGVOWSv — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) August 5, 2021

Lyon vs Brest Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Brest and have won four out of 10 matches played between the two teams. Brest have never defeated Lyon in an official fixture and have a point to prove in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Lyon. Brest gave their opponents a run for their money on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Lyon form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Brest form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Lyon vs Brest Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Jeff-Reine Adelaide and Lenny Pintor are currently recovering from an injury and have been ruled out of this fixture. Bruno Guimaraes is at the Olympics and is unavailable for this match.

Injured: Jeff-Reine Adelaide, Lenny Pintor

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Bruno Guimaraes

Brest have a point to prove. Image Source: The Sun

Brest

Sebastien Cibois and Paul Lasne are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Lyon this weekend. Denys Bain has recovered from his knock and could feature in this game.

Injured: Paul Lasne, Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Brest Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Henrique, Damien Da Silva, Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Jean Lucas, Houssem Aouar; Rayan Cherki, Tino Kadewere, Moussa Dembele

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Jere Uronen, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Idrissa Dioh, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Lyon vs Brest Prediction

Lyon have a well-rounded squad going into this game and will be intent on starting their Ligue 1 campaign on a positive note. With Memphis Depay now in Barcelona, the home side will have to rely on the likes of Moussa Dembele and Tino Kadewere to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

Brest have won only one of their last four games and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Brest

