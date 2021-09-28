Lyon vs Brondby prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Lyon will host Brondy in a matchday two fixture in Group A of the Europa League on Thursday.

The home side kickstarted their European sojourn with a 2-0 away victory over Rangers two weeks ago. Brondby shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Sparta Prague on home turf.

The win sees the French side currently setting the pace at the summit of the standings while their visitors are in third spot.

Lyon come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Lorient at the same ground on Saturday. Armand Lauriente and Karl Toko Ekambi scored in either half to share the spoils.

Brondby secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Aalbord on home turf in the Danish Super Liga a day later. Mikael Uhre scored a second-half brace to overturn the deficit from Louka Prip's first-half strike.

Lyon vs Brondby Head-to-Head

The two sides met in the first round of the UEFA Cup in 1997 when Lyon progressed to the second round with a 7-3 aggregate victory.

The hosts have three wins from their last five games in all competitions. Brondby have won two matches on the bounce after a run of three successive games without a win.

Lyon form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Brondby form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Lyon vs Brondby Team News

Lyon

The home side have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players sidelined with fitness issues.

Jerome Boateng (knee), Moussa Dembele (calf), Malo Gusto, Tino Kadewere (muscle), Lenny Pintor (ACL) and Jeff Reine-Adelaide (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Jason Denayer and Islam Slimani will both undergo late fitness tests to determine their recovery from their muscle problems.

Injuries: Jerome Boateng, Moussa Dembele, Malo Gusto, Tino Kadewere, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Jason Denayer, Islam Slimani

Brondby

Rasmus Wikstrom is unavailable due to injury while Blas Riveros is a doubt for the trip to France due to a knee injury.

Injury: Rasmus Wikstrom

Doubtful: Blas Riveros

Suspension: None

Lyon vs Brondby Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes (GK); Emerson Palmeiri, Sinaly Diomande, Damien Da Silva, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes; Xherdan Shaqiri, Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar; Karl Toko Ekambi

Brondby Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mads Hermansen (GK); Kevin Mensah, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Maxso, Andreas Bruus; Mathias Greve, Morten Frendrup, Josip Radosevic, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Mikael Uhre

Lyon vs Brondby Prediction

Lyon have found their way in recent weeks after their poor start to the campaign. The hosts are strong favorites but the absence of several key players could hamper their chances of success in front of their fans.

Nevertheless, they have more pedigree at this stage than their Danish counterparts, although their struggles in defense could see the visitors create chances. We are backing Peter Bosz's side to secure the win.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Brondby

