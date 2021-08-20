Lyon vs Clermont prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Lyon face off against Clermont in a Ligue 1 clash at the Groupama Stadium.

Lyon are looking for their first win of the 2021-22 campaign after a poor start, while Clermont will be hoping to continue their excellent form.

Can Clermont pull off a big upset or will Lyon put things straight and defeat the newly-promoted side?

Lyon vs Clermont Head-to-Head

After finishing fourth in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, hopes were high for Lyon coming into the new season despite the loss of top scorer Memphis Depay.

However, new manager Peter Bosz got the season off to a horrible start, drawing 1-1 with Brest before suffering a stunning 3-0 loss at the hands of Angers.

With rumors swirling around the potential departure of other key men like Houssem Aouar, Lyon will be desperate to right the ship with a win.

Meanwhile, Clermont couldn’t have wished for a better start to their first-ever Ligue 1 campaign. They defeated Bordeaux on the opening day of the season, and then beat fellow promoted side Troyes last weekend.

Whether they can keep this kind of form up is a mystery, but last season’s top scorer Mohamed Bayo hasn’t needed much adjustment to the top flight. He’s already scored three goals this season as he chases a total of 22 from last campaign.

Interestingly, this will be the first meeting between these sides since a Coupe de France game in 2005 that saw Clermont win after a penalty shoot-out.

Lyon form guide (competitive games only): W-W-L-D-L

Clermont form guide (competitive games only): W-W-L-W-W

Lyon vs Clermont Team News

Lyon

Lyon have two players suspended for this game, while defender Jason Denayer is one of three expected absences due to injuries and illness.

Injured: Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: Jason Denayer

Suspended: Maxwel Cornet, Islam Slimani

Clermont

As of the time of writing, Clermont had no players either injured or doubtful for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🌋 Premier match à domicile de l'histoire du club en @Ligue1UberEats, un record d'affluence et une victoire ! 👊🔴🔵

📸 Revivez cet après-midi magique en photos 👉 https://t.co/rb4kqVgPqt pic.twitter.com/d1h0tFLCyu — Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) August 17, 2021

Lyon vs Clermont Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes, Malo Gusto, Marcelo, Castello Lukeba, Emerson, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele, Rayan Cherki

Clermont predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Arthur Desmas, Akim Zedadka, Cedric Hountondji, Florent Ogier, Vital N’Simba, Salis Abdul Samed, Johan Gastien, Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomier, Jim Allevinah, Mohamed Bayo

Lyon vs Clermont Prediction

On paper at least, Lyon should have an advantage in this game. However, the form guide says otherwise and Clermont will come in with a lot of confidence.

Mohamed Bayo in particular will be hopeful of getting at a defense without its most influential player. Lyon may be able to get through Clermont’s back line, but we expect this to end in a draw.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Clermont

Edited by Peter P