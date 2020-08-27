Lyon vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with its 2020-21 edition as an in-form Lyon outfit hosts Dijon in a league fixture at the Groupama Stadium tomorrow. Dijon has enjoyed a fairly relaxed four months and will be able to field a well-rested starting 11 in this game.

Lyon, on the other hand, has had only a week to recuperate from its gruelling Champions League campaign and will want to get the new season off to the best possible start. The home side is the overwhelming favourite to win this fixture and will not want to drop points in its first Ligue 1 game of the season.

Dijon has struggled since its return to the Ligue 1 in 2016. Stephane Jobard's team narrowly escaped relegation in the 2018-19 edition of the league and finished in a lowly 16th place last year. Dijon will have to be at its absolute best to stand a chance against Lyon tomorrow.

Lyon vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Dijon has been facing the top teams in France for nearly five years now and has played nine games against Lyon. Rudi Garcia's outfit has predictably dominated this fixture and has won five of these matches; losing only two.

Dijon put in an impressive defensive performance in October last year to hold Lyon to a 0-0 stalemate. The away side has since leaked goals to the better teams in France and will have to regain its solidity at the back to keep the likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar quiet.

Lyon form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Lyon vs Dijon Team News

Lyon has an excellent attack

Lyon

Lyon will be unable to call on the services of Rafael against Dijon. The right-back picked up a red card in the French Cup final and is suspended for this fixture. Tinotenda Kadewere is injured and will play no part in the game.

Injured: Tinotenda Kadewere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rafael

Dijon

Dijon has lost three games on the trot over the past few weeks and will have to make amends in this fixture. Mama Balde, Senou Coulibaly, and Pape Cheikh are injured and Julio Tavares remains a doubt for the game.

Injured: Mama Balde, Senou Coulibaly, Pape Cheikh

Doubtful: Julio Tavares

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Dijon Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Lopes; Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwell Cornet; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Le premier groupe de la saison pour affronter Dijon ! 💪🔴🔵#OLDFCO pic.twitter.com/TgD76Judqd — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 27, 2020

Dijon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfrid Gomis; Ngonda Muzinga, Wesley Lautoa, Bruno Manga, Fouad Chafik; Romain Amalfitano, Jordan Marie, Didier Ndong; Mounir Chouiar, Aurelien Scheidler, Eric Ebimbe

Lyon vs Dijon Prediction

Lyon has the inevitable upper hand in this fixture and Rudi Garcia is likely to use the pace and power of Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele to torment a Dijon outfit that has struggled in the recent past. The home side put in an excellent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League and has been a resurgent force in the past month.

Dijon will need a miracle to manage an upset at the Groupama Stadium tomorrow and the likes of Aurelien Scheidler and Eric Ebimbe will have to make the most of their chances in the final third. Dijon can present a united defensive front but Lyon's attacking prowess is likely to prove too much of a challenge for the away side.

Prediction: Lyon 3-0 Dijon

