Lyon vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lyon take on Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Lyon vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The Red Devils held local rivals Manchester City to an admirable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The French outfit defeated Lille by a narrow 2-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Lyon on the European stage and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Lyon are winless in their four matches against Manchester United in major European competitions - they have only faced Barcelona on more occasions without a victory on the European stage.

Manchester United have played both their European games away from home against Lyon in the UEFA Champions League and pulled off a comeback to secure a draw on both occasions.

Lyon defeated FCSB by a 4-0 margin in the Round of 16 this season - their largest margin of victory in the UEFA Champions League since 2017.

Manchester United have lost only one of their last 21 matches in the UEFA Europa League.

Lyon vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have failed to meet expectations this season and will view the UEFA Europa League as an opportunity to make amends. The Red Devils have blown hot and cold in recent weeks and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Lyon also have issues to address at the moment but have shown improvement over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Manchester United

Lyon vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

