Lyon vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th May 2023

Lyon are set to play Monaco at the Groupama Stadium on Friday in Ligue 1.

Lyon come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Pascal Gastien's Clermont Foot in the league. A brace from striker Grejohn Kyei secured the win for Clermont Foot. Experienced striker Alexandre Lacazette scored the goal for Lyon.

Monaco, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Paulo Fonseca's Lille in the league. Monaco registered only one shot on target, compared to Lille's four.

Lyon vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lyon have won 12 games, lost 10 and drawn five.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette has 29 goal contributions in 31 league starts for Lyon this season.

Midfielder Maxence Caqueret has nine goal contributions in 29 league starts for Lyon this season.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder has 23 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Monaco this season.

Swiss attacker Breel Embolo has 14 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Monaco so far this season.

Lyon vs Monaco Prediction

Lyon are currently 7th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. Peter Bosz's spell as manager of the club was chaotic, and while the decision to remove him was expected, not many would have predicted former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc to become the manager.

The club, as always, have an exciting group of young footballers, including Maxence Caqueret, Castello Lukeba and Rayan Cherki, combined with the experience of Alexandre Lacazette and Corentin Tolisso. They will hope to recover next season, given the talent they have in the squad.

Monaco, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, nine points ahead of Lyon. Their league winning campaign was followed by a few tumultuous seasons, but now the club seems to have stabilised again. Monaco, like Lyon, have an experienced French striker as their star as well; former Sevilla attacker Wissam Ben Yedder continues to score at a regular rate for the club.

Like Lyon, Monaco will hope that some of their young stars like Axel Disasi, Caio Henrique and Youssouf Fofana take the next step come next season.

A close game is on the cards, and a draw seems to be a likely result.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Monaco

Lyon vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Monaco to score first- yes

Poll : 0 votes