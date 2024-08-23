Lyon vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Lyon entertain Monaco at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Saturday (August 24). The two teams had contrasting results in their campaign openers, with a win for the hosts and a defeat for Monaco.

Lyon lost 3-0 at Rennes. They were without the services of influential striker Alexandre Lacazette and struggled in the final third, with just two shots on target.

Meanwhile, Monaco beat recently promoted Saint Etienne 1-0 last week, thanks to a first-half goal from Takumi Minamino. They extended their winning streak in the competition to four, keeping their third consecutive clean sheet.

Lyon vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 126 times across competitions, with Monaco leading 54-47.

Lyon are on a three-game winning streak against Monaco and secured a league double with a 4-2 aggregate score last season.

Lyon have conceded 31 goals in Ligue 1 in 2024, more than any other side in the competition.

The hosts are on a six-game winning streak at home in Ligue 1 against Monaco, scoring 18 goals and conceding six times.

Monaco have suffered one loss in away games in 2024, with that loss coming against Lyon in April.

Their last 16 league meetings have seen nine wins for Lyon and five for Monaco.

Monaco have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight league outings.

Trending

Lyon vs Monaco Prediction

Lyon have a good home record in this fixture, recording six consecutive league wins. Lacazette is back in training and should start. Nicolas Tagliafico is also available after serving a suspension last week but faces a late fitness test following a calf injury.

Monaco, meanwhile, extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to four games last week. Interestingly, their only loss in Ligue 1 since February came against Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Aleksandr Golovin and Radoslaw Majecki are confirmed absentees for Adi Hutter, while Breel Embolo is also unlikely to startm as he dind't train this week. Wilfried Singo is back from suspension and should start.

While the visitors head into the game in great form, considering Lyon's home advantage and Monaco's lengthy absentee list fo Monaco, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Monaco

Lyon vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Takumi Minamino to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback