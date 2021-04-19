Lyon vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

This Wednesday sees Lyon play host to Monaco in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Monaco represent Lyon’s first Ligue 1 opponents in this season’s Coupe de France, while the visitors have beaten Nice and Metz.

So which of these two Ligue 1 powerhouses will make the semi-finals?

Lyon vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Lyon are currently on one of their best runs of the season, having lost just once in their past eight matches.

Most recently, they defeated Nantes 1-2 thanks to a brace from Dutch forward Memphis Depay.

In terms of the Coupe de France, Lyon have eliminated three lower-level teams: Ajaccio, Sochaux and Red Star.

Monaco, meanwhile, are on a genuinely incredible run right now. Since December 20th they’ve lost just once – a 1-0 defeat to Strasbourg – and have won 14 Ligue 1 games, putting them in 3rd place.

Their last match saw them thump Bordeaux 0-3, and in their last four games, they’ve scored 14 goals and conceded none.

In the Coupe de France, Monaco have beaten Grenoble, Nice and most recently Metz.

The last game between the two sides ended in favor of Lyon, who ran out 4-1 winners despite being reduced to ten men.

Lyon form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Monaco form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Lyon vs Monaco Team News

Lyon

Lyon have just two players unavailable with injuries for this game, meaning their squad is almost at full strength.

Injured: Tino Kadewere, Djamel Benlamri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monaco

A COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined four of Monaco’s squad for this game, while influential midfielder Cesc Fabregas is also out with a muscle injury.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Enzo Miliot, Chrislain Matsima, Eliot Matazo, Krepin Diatta

Lyon vs Monaco Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet, Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Karl Toko Ekambi, Rayan Cherki, Memphis Depay, Islam Slimani

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benjamin Lecomte, Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ruben Aguilar, Aleksandr Golovkin, Sofiane Diop, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lyon vs Monaco Prediction

Given the excellent form of both sides, this is a really tricky match to call.

However, Lyon’s home advantage, as well as the talent of players like Memphis, Cherki and Ekambi, means they should have a very slight edge.

Prediction: Lyon 1-0 Monaco