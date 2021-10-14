Lyon vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Lyon clash with Monaco at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 match.

Lyon currently sit in 10th place in the table after a somewhat disappointing start, while Monaco have recently climbed up the table into sixth.

Can Monaco’s strong run continue with a win here or will Lyon show some resurgence and pick up their first win in three games?

Lyon vs Monaco Head-to-Head

After a solid 2020-21 campaign, it’s safe to say that Lyon have started the 2021-22 season in disappointing fashion.

They’ve won just three of their opening nine games and have suffered some poor results, including a 3-0 defeat to Angers and a 3-3 draw with promoted Clermont.

Most recently, Peter Bosz’s side drew 1-1 with both Lorient and Saint-Etienne, leaving them with just one win in their last four matches.

Monaco, meanwhile, started the season slowly with a draw and two losses. Since then, however, they’ve picked up their form dramatically.

Niko Kovac’s side have won their last three games, beating Saint-Etienne, Clermont and Bordeaux and scoring nine goals in the process.

However, those three teams are among Ligue 1’s weakest, meaning this game should be a more telling barometer of where they stand right now.

The last six meetings between these sides have seen mixed results, with four wins for Lyon and two for Monaco. Red cards have been the name of the game, though, with nine in total across those last six meetings.

Lyon form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Monaco form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Lyon vs Monaco Team News

Lyon

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes is suspended for Lyon, while a further four players are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Moussa Dembele

Doubtful: Islam Slimani, Lenny Pintor, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Suspended: Anthony Lopes

Monaco

Midfielders Sofiane Diop and Aurelien Tchouameni are suspended for Monaco, while three others are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Aleksandr Golovin, Djibril Sidibe

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas

Suspended: Sofiane Diop, Aurelien Tchouameni

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN AS Monaco presents the official photo of the 2021-2022 seasonA few days ago, the Stade Louis-II brought together the president Dmitry Rybolovlev, the management and the professional team for the traditional official photo of the 🔴&⚪. AS Monaco presents the official photo of the 2021-2022 seasonA few days ago, the Stade Louis-II brought together the president Dmitry Rybolovlev, the management and the professional team for the traditional official photo of the 🔴&⚪. https://t.co/GIjbAXTUIu

Lyon vs Monaco Predicted XI

Lyon predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Julian Pollersbeck, Leo Dubois, Jason Denayer, Jerome Boateng, Henrique, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta

Monaco predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Ismail Jakobs, Youssouf Fofana, Eliot Matazo, Krepin Diatta, Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lyon vs Monaco Prediction

This match should be a close one to call, as regardless of form, these two sides are among the best in Ligue 1 right now.

How well Monaco will cope without standout midfielder Tchouameni is a major question mark, particularly against Lyon’s attacking talents. However, the away side have been on a better run coming into this game.

Also Read

A draw appears to be the most likely result here.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Monaco

Edited by Peter P