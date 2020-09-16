Lyon vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to action this weekend as Lyon host an inconsistent Nimes outfit at the Groupama Stadium. Lyon have not made the best of starts to the season and will be looking for a victory in this fixture.

Nimes have been an interesting side so far this season and have shown that they are perfectly capable of causing an upset. The away side is currently in thirteenth place in the Ligue 1 table and suffered a 4-2 defeat to a strong Rennes team last week.

Lyon, on the other hand, are currently in a lowly eleventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not met their fans' expectations so far. The home side lost to Montpellier last week by an excruciating 2-1 margin and desperately need to get their act together this season.

🎙 La réaction de notre Directeur Sportif @Juninhope08 suite à la prolongation de contrat de Melvin Bard. #BARD2024 pic.twitter.com/u8UCVVEhHs — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 16, 2020

Lyon vs Nimes Head-to-Head

Nimes are relatively new to the Ligue 1 and have played only three games against Lyon in the past. Lyon have a flawless record against the away side and have won all three matches, scoring an astonishing 11 goals in the process.

Lyon won the previous game between the two sides by a comprehensive 4-0 margin. Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar made full use of Lyon's numerical advantage on the day to put Nimes to the sword but may not feature in the starting eleven on Friday.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W

Nimes form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history

Lyon vs Nimes Team News

Memphis Depay may not start the game

Lyon

Tinotenda Kadewere is injured and will play no part in the game against Nimes. Houssem Aouar picked up a red card against Montpellier and is suspended for the game. Memphis Depay has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and is likely to remain on the bench in this fixture.

Injured: Tinotenda Kadewere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Houssem Aouar

Zinedine Ferhat is an important player for Nimes. Image Source: DZ Foot

Nimes

Nimes will have to manage without star striker Clement Depres against Lyon as the Frenchman is yet to recover from his cruciate ligament injury. Kevin Denkey is likely to start in his place on Friday.

Injured: Clement Depres

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Nimes Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Lopes; Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Joachim Anderson; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwel Cornet; Moussa Dembele, Tino Kadewere, Karl Toko Ekambi

Barcelona are working to get Memphis Depay - personal terms agreed but no official bid to OL yet.



Barça also started contacts to sign Aubameyang weeks ago, but Koeman wants Depay and Auba decided to extend his contract with Arsenal [agreed until 2023 and official soon]. 🛑 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2020

Nimes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet; Birger Meling, Pablo Martinez, Loick Landre, Renaud Ripart; Andres Cubas, Lucas Deaux; Romain Philippoteaux, Yassine Benrahou, Zinedine Ferhat; Kevin Denkey

Lyon vs Nimes Prediction

Lyon have an excellent attacking lineup and are the favourites going into this game. Despite the absence of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar, the home side have a superior starting eleven and are likely to dominate this fixture.

Nimes can spring a surprise, however, and the likes of Zinedine Ferhat and Kevin Denkey are well-equipped to cause problems for Lyon in the final third. Lyon have plenty of squad depth and have a distinct upper hand going into this game.

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time