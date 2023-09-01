Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

Olympique Lyon are in a state of disarray as they prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

Lyon manager Laurent Blanc's job is likely to be on the line as his side takes on reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG this Sunday. Following their demoralizing 4-1 home loss to Montpellier on August 19, Blanc was having none of the criticism from the press.

He flippantly suggested that Lyon "change the coach" when he was questioned about the defeat. Lyon have since managed to hold Nice to a goalless draw but could really be taken to the cleaners this weekend by the Parisians.

With just a single point in three games, things have started poorly for Lyon in the new season. Their meek performances haven't inspired any confidence in the fanbase. To make matters worse, exciting young winger Bradley Barcola has now completed his move to PSG in what is a massive blow to Lyon.

Blanc will have to do without star striker Andre Lacazette, who misses out due to suspension as well as Antony Lopes and Dejan Lovren, who are both injured.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's reign at PSG hasn't got off to a great start. They were held to consecutive draws in their first two games of the season by Lorient and Toulouse.

But PSG managed to get their first win of the new campaign last weekend, beating Lens 3-1 courtesy of a Marco Asensio goal and a Kylian Mbappe brace. They have made a number of changes to their squad this summer.

Both Neymar and Lionel Messi have left the club. They have signed players like Ousmane Dembele, Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Bradley Barcole. Additionally, Kolo Muani is expected to make the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG on transfer deadline day.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Only Rennes have picked up more Ligue 1 wins (7) than Lyon (6) during the Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) era.

Lyon have failed to win any of their last four Ligue 1 home matches against Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon's one point from their first three Ligue 1 games of the season represents their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1992-93.

PSG have five points after the first three games of the new Ligue 1 season. In the QSI era, they have never had fewer than six points after the first four games of a top-flight campaign.

After their loss against Montpellier in the second gameweek of the new season, Lyon could concede defeats in their first two Ligue 1 home games of the campaign for the first time since 1997-98.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

PSG are still finding their feet under the new manager and the new signings are only settling down. Despite that, Lyon, in their current state, are unlikely to cause much trouble to PSG.

Prediction: Lyon 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paris Saint-Germain to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes