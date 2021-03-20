Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain will square off against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday in what promises to be an enthralling contest between title hopefuls.

Both sides are level on points in the league table and are only separated by goal difference at the moment. While Lyon drew their last game against Reims, PSG lost to Nantes.

PSG are currently in second, three points behind league leaders Lille. They will hope to manage a good run to return to the top of the table and retain their title in the coming weeks.

Lyon, on the other hand, harbor title aspirations of their own and will look to climb above PSG to boost their title ambitions.

The hosts last won the league title more than a decade ago. This is perhaps their best chance as Paris Saint-Germain are still settling under Mauricio Pochettino.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-head

PSG have the better head-to-head record against Lyon, and have won this fixture 29 times in the league. Lyon have picked up 20 wins, while 20 more have ended in draws.

Rudi Garcia’s side have won just three games out of their last 10 meetings against Paris Saint-Germain. They will hope to change the one-sided record come Sunday.

Both teams have been on a patchy run of form heading into this game. Lyon have won just two of their last five league games, while PSG have won three and lost two.

Lyon form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Lyon

Rudi Garcia has no major injury concerns ahead of the clash against Paris Saint-Germain and has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino still cannot count on a fully-fit Neymar, although he is back in training and could make the squad. Pablo Sarabia's involvement is in doubt.

Juan Bernat will be unavailable, and Mauro Icardi’s involvement is also in doubt at the moment.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Pablo Sarabia, Neymar, Mauro Icardi

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineups

Lyon Probable XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Paris Saint-Germain Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo; Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Rafinha, Kylian Mbappe; Moise Kean

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Both teams have a lot at stake and have played some good football this season.

They could cancel each other out, as both squads have some quality players.

Score prediction: Lyon 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain