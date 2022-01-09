Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Lyon are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Groupama Stadium today in Ligue 1.

Lyon come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Frederic Antonetti's Metz in their most recent league. A second-half goal from young centre-back Castello Lukeba for Lyon was cancelled out by a goal from Malian midfielder Boubacar Traore for Metz.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat Vannes 4-0 in the Round of 32 in the French Cup. A first-half goal from centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and a second-half hat-trick from superstar forward Kylian Mbappe secured the win for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain.

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In 38 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 23 games, lost nine and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Lyon 2-1. Second-half goals from Brazilian attacker Neymar and Argentine striker Mauro Icardi sealed the deal for Paris Saint-Germain. Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta scored the consolation goal for Lyon.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-D-L-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-D-W

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Lyon

Lyon will be without a few players. Manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide and young Ivorian centre-back Sinaly Diomande. There are doubts over the availability of Belgian centre-back Jason Denayer, Brazil international Lucas Paqueta and Brazilian left-back Henrique.

Algeria international Islam Slimani, Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi and Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere are all representing their nations at AFCON and will not be available.

Injured: Sinaly Diomande, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: Henrique, Jason Denayer, Lucas Paqueta

Suspended: None

Not available: Tino Kadewere, Karl Toko Ekambi, Islam Slimani

Paris Saint-Germain

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will be missing players as well. Brazilian superstar Neymar is out injured, while there are doubts over the availability of Germany international Julian Draxler, Spanish left-back Juan Bernat and Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes.

Argentine forwards Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and French left-back Layvin Kurzawa are all expected to miss this game, having tested positive for COVID-19. Morocco international Achraf Hakimi and Senegal internationals Idrissa Gueye and Abdou Diallo are unavailable due to their AFCON duties.

Injured: Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Layvin Kurzawa, Lionel Messi

Doubtful: Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler

Suspended: None

Not available: Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anthony Lopes, Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba, Leo Dubois, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret, Emerson Palmieri, Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Lyon are 13th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Manager Peter Bosz is under pressure to get things right soon, and the Dutchman, who continues to divide opinion regarding his quality as a manager, will hugely benefit from a positive result against Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have not looked fluid this season, despite the incredible star power in display. Lionel Messi and Neymar have struggled compared to their lofty standards, while manager Mauricio Pochettino seemingly wants to leave for Manchester United.

Paris Saint-Germain, for all the criticism, will enter most games this season as the favourites.

Prediction: Lyon 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Edited by Abhinav Anand