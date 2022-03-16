Lyon vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Lyon entertain Porto at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two sides had locked horns at the Estadio do Dragao last week, with the Ligue 1 side securing a 1-0 away win thanks to Lucas Paqueta's goal in the second half. The hosts failed to continue their winning form in the league as they lost 4-2 at home to Rennes in their Ligue 1 outing, with one of their goals coming from the spot and the other one being an own goal.

Porto, the league leaders in the Primeira Liga, thrashed Tondela 4-0 at home to warm up for this second leg fixture. A one-goal deficit is something that the visiting side are more than capable of overcoming.

Lyon vs Porto Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The first leg was the first time the two sides have met in Europa League action and also the first time the French side secured a win over the Dragões.

Porto lead 3-1 in wins and just one game between the two sides has produced a draw.

Lyon form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Lyon vs Porto Team News

Lyon

Sinaly Diomandé and Rayan Cherki are out for the remainder of the season with ankle and foot injuries respectively. Jason Denayer is stalling contract extensions and his involvement remains doubtful as he was on the bench for the first leg and was not even in the squad against Rennes.

Injured: Rayan Cherki, Sinaly Diomande

Doubtful: Jason Denayer

Suspended: None

Porto

Wilson Manafa remains the only injury concern for the visitors. Wendell is set to return from his three-game suspension but Otávio is suspended for the game due to his third yellow card of the campaign.

Pepe has trained individually and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: Pepe

Suspended: Otávio

Lyon vs Porto Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes (GK); Malo Gusto, Thiago Mendes, Castello Lukeba, Emerson Palmieri; Maxence Caqueret, Houssem Aouar; Romain Faivre, Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko Ekambi; Moussa Dembele

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Joao Mario, Fábio Cardoso, Chancel Mbemba, Zaidu Sanusi; Fábio Vieira, Vitinha, Mateus Uribe, Wenderson Galeno; Evanilson, Mehdi Taremi

Lyon vs Porto Prediction

Lyon have suffered from inconsistencies this season but having a one-goal lead on aggregate gives them an advantage heading into the game. Porto have been dominant in Portugal but have failed to reproduce that form in Europe.

They scored twice away from home in the previous round of fixtures against Lazio, so they'll likely be able to find the back of the net here. Lyon have lost their last two home games but should be able to put in enough effort to secure a draw here.

Prediction: Lyon 2-2 Porto

