Lyon vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18, 2022 

PSG will square off against Olympique Lyon on Sunday (September 18) in the standout game of the weekend in Ligue 1. The matchday eight clash will take place at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, with six points separating both teams in the points table.

The defending champions sit joint-top of the standings alongside Marseille, having garnered 19 points from seven games. Lyon occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League spot, with their tally of 13 points only good enough for fifth spot.

The hosts will hope to bounce back to winning ways, having fallen to successive defeats in the league. Monaco were their most recent conquerors, with Benoit Badiashile and Guillermo Maripan scoring to inspire the principality outfit to a win.

PSG, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 comeback win at Israeili champions Maccabi Haifa. Tjarron Chery gave the hosts a shock lead in the 24th minute, but Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar scored to keep the Parisians' 100% start to their European campaign intact.

Lyon vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 100th competitive clash between the two teams. PSG have 45 wins to Lyon's 30, with 24 other games drawn.

Lyon are on an eight-game winning run at home in the league.

PSG have won five consecutive away league games by at least three goals.

The capital side will be without fans, with the LFP having closed the visitors area of the game.

Kylian Mbappe is looking to become the first player since Michel Platini in the 1980s to score nine league goals against Lyon.

Six of Lyon's seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends - the same number of games that have witnessed three or more goals.

The last three games between the two teams have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Lyon vs PSG Prediction

This is one of the most high-profile games in French football, and both teams are likely to up the ante to go all out for the win.

Lyon are reeling from consecutive league defeats which have dampened team morale after their five-game unbeaten start to the season. Les Gones are on an eight-game winning run at home in the league but are winless at home against the Parisians since 2019.

PSG have been in peak form and have been highly convincing this season, especially in attack. The front trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are playing in sync, which adds to the worry for Lyon manager Peter Bosz.

Both teams are attack-minded and are likely to go all out in attack. However, PSG's superior quality should see them shine through, and the visitors should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lyon 1-3 PSG

Lyon vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSG to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tips 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Kylian Mbappe to score at any time

