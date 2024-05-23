Lyon vs PSG prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2023-24

Lyon lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the Coupe de France final on Saturday (May 25). Lyon are in the final for the first time since 2012, while PSG are back in the title decider after two seasons.

OL booked their place in the title match with a comfortable 3-0 win over Valenciennes, while PSG eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Rennes.

Lyon concluded their Ligue 1 campaign on a four-game winning run and beat Strasbourg 2-1 at home in their last game of the season. PSG, meanwhile, registered back-to-back away wins to conclude yet another title-winning campaign, beating Metz 2-0 last week.

Lyon vs PSG Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 108 times across competitions. PSG have been the better side with 48 wins and 34 losses.

PSG secured a league double over Lyon in Ligue 1 this season, recording 4-1 winss home and away.

Lyon form guide (Ligue 1): W-W-W-W-L

PSG form guide (Ligue 1): W-W-L-D-W

Lyon vs PSG Team News

Lyon

Lyon have a clean bill of health but will be without Anthony Lopes. Head coach Pierre Sage has confirmed that Lucas Perri will start.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anthony Lopes

Suspended: None

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico and Lucas Hernandez remain sidelined for the Ligue 1 champions. Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappé were rested in the last two league games but should start.

Injured: Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico

Doubtful: Layvin Kurzawa

Suspended: None

Lyon vs PSG Predicted XIs

Lyon (4-1-4-1): Lucas Perri; Clinton Mata, Jake O'Brien, Duje Caleta-Car, Nicolas Tagliafico; Nemanja Matic; Rayan Cherki, Maxence Caqueret, Corentin Tolisso, Said Benrahma; Alexandre Lacazette.

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Manuel Ugarte, Fabian Ruiz, Kang-In Lee, Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe

Lyon vs PSG Prediction

Lyon have been in good touch recently, winning seven of their last eight league games. Their only loss in that period came against the Parisians last month. They have kept clean sheets in three of their five Coupe de France games this term.

After three consecutive losses across competitions, the Parisians have recorded two wins on the trot, scoring four goals and conceding once. They have suffered one loss in seven meetings with Lyon..

Manager Luis Enrique should welcome back key players, including Mbappe, for the last match of the season. Considering that and their winning record in league meetings against OL this season, the Parisians should record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lyon 1-3 PSG