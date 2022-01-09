Lyon vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action after an extended Christmas break this weekend as Lyon take on PSG in a crucial league encounter at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. The two French giants have flattered to deceive so far this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Lyon are in 13th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have failed to meet expectations in the top flight this season. Les Gones have managed a paltry three points in their last four matches and were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game.

PSG, on the other hand, have established a commendable 10-point lead at the top of the league table and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians have shared the spoils in three of their last five league matches and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lyon vs PSG Team News

Lyon have a fairly depleted squad this weekend

Lyon

Sinaly Diomande and Jeff-Reine Adelaide are injured at the moment and will not feature in this game. Jason Denayer and Henrique are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Lucas Paqueta has recovered from COVID-19 but might not be risked against PSG. Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi, and Tinotenda Kadewere are on international duty and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Sinaly Diomande, Jeff-Reine Adelaide

Doubtful: Lucas Paqueta, Jason Denayer, Henrique

Unavailable: Islam Slimani, Karl Toko Ekambi, Tinotenda Kadewere

PSG have an excellent squad this season

PSG

Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, and Gianluigi Donnarumma have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine. Neymar has picked up a long-term injury and will join Julian Draxler on the sidelines.

Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat are also carrying niggles and might not play a part against Lyon. Lionel Messi has completed his recovery and should feature alongside Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

Injured: Neymar, Julian Draxler

Doubtful: Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes

Unavailable: Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye

At what time does the match between Lyon and PSG kick off?

India: 23rd December 2021, at 1:15 AM

USA: 22nd December 2021, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 22nd December, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Lyon vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Lyon vs PSG?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

