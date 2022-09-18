Lyon vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 features a massive fixture between two of France's biggest teams this weekend as Lyon take on Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Lyon are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Monaco last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The reigning Ligue 1 champions eased past Maccabi Haifa by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lyon vs PSG Team News

Lyon need to win this game

Lyon

Maxence Caqueret and Corentin Tolisso have been impressive for Lyon this season but will have their work cut out for them against the likes of Marco Verratti and Lionel Messi. Karl Toko Ekambi found the back of the net last week and will lead the line alongside Alexandre Lacazette.

Julian Pollersbeck is currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Jerome Boateng has made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to hit full fitness this weekend.

Injured: Julian Pollersbeck

Doubtful: Jerome Boateng

Suspended: None

PSG have a point to prove this season

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe picked up an injury last week and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Danilo Pereira is set to take his place alongside Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos in PSG's three-man defence.

Keylor Navas and Renato Sanches are also injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz have joined the club and could be given an opportunity this weekend.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Keylor Navas, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Lyon and PSG kick off?

India: 19th September 2022, at 12:15 AM

USA: 18th September 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 18th September 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Lyon vs PSG on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of Lyon vs PSG?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

