Lyon vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Lyon will entertain sixth-placed Rennes at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break with a 1-0 away win over league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Bradley Barcola scored the winning goal for Lyon in the 56th minute, with 18-year-old Saël Kumbedi providing the assist.

They were unable to continue their momentum in the Coupe de France as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against reigning champions Nantes on Wednesday.

Rennes resumed their league campaign with a 1-0 home defeat against second-placed Lens. It was their second defeat in four games. Lyon, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Lyon vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 105 times in all competitions. These games have been contested closely between the two rivals, with the hosts having a narrow 40-38 lead in wins and 27 games having ended in draws.

Rennes have recorded three wins in a row against the hosts with an aggregate score of 11-5. They have also won five of their last six away games against the hosts, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, and Rennes, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last three away games, keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

Six of the visitors' last seven games in all competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Lyon have won just two of their last 10 home games in Ligue 1. They have also failed to score in three of their last six home games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 47-44 in 29 league games while they also have a better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (30).

Lyon vs Rennes Prediction

Les Gones have suffered just a couple of defeats in all competitions since January. The last three meetings between Lyon and Rennes have produced over five goals, with the visitors coming out on top in these games.

Lyon have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their recent league outings and should be able to produce a solid performance. Interestingly, they have lost five of their last six home games against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Les Rouge et Noirs have seen an upturn in their away form and after suffering five back-to-back defeats between January and February in their away games, they are unbeaten in their last three outings.

They have also kept clean sheets in their last three away games, so might play out another low-scoring affair. Goals have been few and far between in recent games for both teams and with that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Rennes

Lyon vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Lacazette to score or assist any time - Yes

