Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2023 

Lyon Women welcome Chelsea Women to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (March 22).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage courtesy of their second-placed finish in Group C, two points behind group leaders Arsenal. Chelsea, meanwhile, finished at the summit of Group A with 16 points from six games.

The Blues are coming off a 3-1 win at Reading in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday (March 19). Jessica Carter, Maren Mjelde and Guro Reiten found the back of the net to help their side continue their quest to retain the trophy.

Lyon, meanwhile, triumphed over Fleury 91 with a routine 2-0 home win in the Women's Coupe de France semifinals. First-half strikes from Lindsey Horan and Vicki Becho helped them qualify for the final, where they will face defending champions PSG.

Les Fenottes will now turn their attention to the continent where Chelsea stand in the way of their quest to defend their UEFA Women's Champions League crown. The winner of the tie will face either AS Roma or Barcelona in the semifinal.

Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides.

They also clashed in the semifinal of the 2018-19 UEFA Women's Champions League, which Lyon won 2-1 on aggregate win en route to winning the competition.

The hosts are on a nine-game winning run, scoring at least twice in each win.

Six of Chelsea's last seven away games have produced at least three goals.

Their three previous meetings have had goals at both ends.

Lyon's last ten home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Lyon overcame a slow start to their group stage campaign to secure qualification for the knockouts. They will want to go one step closer in their quest to defend their continental crown and win a record-extending ninth UEFA Women's Champions League.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are among the elite sides in Europe and are seeking a maiden continental title to crown the progress they have made over the last few years. The Blues are capable of stepping up to the challenge against any side and will fancy their chances of qualifying for the semifinal.

Lyon have been defensively resolute at home in recent months, keeping a clean sheet in nine of their last ten home games across competitions. However, Chelsea's imperious attack is likely to breach the hosts' backline, albeit in a narrow loss.

Prediction: Lyon Women 2-1 Chelsea Women

Lyon Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lyon to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes