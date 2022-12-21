Lyon Women vs Juventus Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Juventus lock horns with an impressive Lyon side in an important clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday.

Lyon Women vs Juventus Women Preview

Lyon are in second place in Group C of the UEFA Women's Champions League table and have been fairly impressive this season. The French giants edged Arsenal to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in third place in their group and will need a victory to qualify for the knock-outs. The Italian outfit thrashed Zurich by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon Women vs Juventus Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lyon have an excellent record against Juventus and have won three out of the five matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' one victory.

Juventus have scored 30 goals in the Serie A so far this season - more than any other team in the competition at this stage.

Lyon and Arsenal are level on points, goals scored, and goals conceded and have amassed 10 points apiece at the top of Group C in the UEFA Women's Champions League standings.

After a run of three games that saw them score an astonishing 15 goals, Lyon have managed to score only one goal in their last two matches in all competitions.

Juventus have picked up only eight points from their five UEFA Women's Champions League games so far this season.

Lyon Women vs Juventus Women Prediction

Lyon have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on topping their group. The French behemoths are one of the contenders to win the trophy this season and will need to work hard in this fixture.

Juventus cannot settle for anything less than a victory and will need to play out of their skins this week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Lyon Women 2-2 Juventus Women

Lyon Women vs Juventus Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus Women to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Melvine Malard to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes