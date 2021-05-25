Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Macarthur FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have enjoyed an impressive season. The Bulls played out a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory over the weekend and will want to return to winning ways on Thursday.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Mariners suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Melbourne City in their previous game and cannot afford another defeat this week.

Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have played only two matches against Macarthur FC and have a flawless record against their opponents. Macarthur FC have never scored a goal against the Mariners and will look to create history this week.

The previous match between the two Australian teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Macarthur FC were well below their best on the day and will need to make a statement on Thursday.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-D-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-L

Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners Team News

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness and Lewis Miller are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Central Coast Mariners have been excellent this season and are likely to name a strong team against Melbourne City.

Injured: Gianni Stensness, Lewis Miller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Macarthur FC and Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have managed only five points in their last five games and will want to arrest their slump this week. The Mariners have been well below their best over the past month and will want to prove a point on Wednesday.

Macarthur FC are an impressive unit and the likes of Markel Susaeta and Loic Puyo will have to bring their European experience to the fore. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 1-1 Central Coast Mariners

