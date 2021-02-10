Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Adelaide United take on Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Macarthur FC are currently in fourth place in the A-League standings and have been impressive in their first top-flight campaign. The home side eased past Brisbane Roar by a 2-0 margin earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, find themselves in seventh place in the A-League table after a disappointing series of results. The Adelaide outfit has conceded five goals in its last two games and cannot afford to slip up on Friday.

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United and Macarthur FC have never played an official fixture in the A-League. Macarthur FC are new to the Australian competition and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Macarthur FC have been prone to a few defensive errors this season and will need to be at their best on Friday. Adelaide United also have issues of their own to solve and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-D

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Team News

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Macarthur FC have a fully-fit squad going into this match and will look to seize the initiative against Adelaide United this weekend. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Al Hassan Toure are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were disappointing against Perth Glory and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Al Hassan Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Macarthur FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

Adelaide United have been well below their best in recent weeks and will look to arrest a startling slump in this game. The Adelaide outfit has suffered from a series of defensive lapses and needs to be more robust in this fixture.

Macarthur have exceeded expectations so far and will look to make the most of their purple patch this weekend. The home side is the better team at the moment and holds a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-1 Adelaide United

