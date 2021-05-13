Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week with another round of important matches as Melbourne Victory take on Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Melbourne Victory are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a dismal league campaign so far. The away side has lost three of its last four games and cannot afford another negative result this weekend.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and have experienced a slump in recent weeks. The Bulls returned to winning ways in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have a good record against Melbourne Victory and have won the only game played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have never defeated Macarthur FC in an official fixture and have a point to prove this week.

The reverse fixture between the two sides took place last week and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Macarthur FC. James Meredith scored a second-half winner on the day and will want to make his mark on this game.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-D-D-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-L-W

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Matt Derbyshire picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended against Melbourne Victory.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matt Derbyshire

Melbourne Victory need to win this game

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Nick Ansell was sent off against Perth Glory and will be unable to play a part in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nick Ansell

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Macarthur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Charles M'Mombwa

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Dylan Ryan, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Macarthur FC have been impressive this season and will want a top-six finish this year. With Matt Derbyshire unavailable for this fixture, the likes of Markel Susaeta and Moudi Najjar will have to step up to guide the Bulls across the finish line.

Melbourne Victory have been disappointing this season but did show glimpses of potential against the same opponents last week. Macarthur FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-0 Melbourne Victory

