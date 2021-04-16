Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets lock horns with Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far and will want to win this game.

Macarthur FC have enjoyed an excellent first season in the A-League and are currently in fifth place in the league table. The newly-formed outfit suffered a 3-1 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, have struggled to impose themselves and are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment. The Jets held Perth Glory to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC have played only one fixture against Newcastle Jets in the history of the A-League. The new top-flight side edged the Jets to a 2-1 victory on the day and will want a similar result from this match.

Newcastle Jets have suffered from a series of defensive lapses this season and will need to be more robust to stand a chance against a Macarthur unit that is high on confidence at the moment.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-L-L

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Macarthur FC have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Nicholas Suman is the only injury concern for Macarthur FC and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Macarthur FC have a strong squad and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Nicholas Suman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin, and John Koutroumbis going into this game. The Jets have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Macarthur FC vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Newcastle Jets have endured a dismal A-League campaign so far and cannot afford another mishap this weekend. The Jets have managed only one point in their last five matches and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Macarthur FC have been impressive so far this season and have plenty of European experience in their ranks. The Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

