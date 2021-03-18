Macarthur FC vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important matches this weekend as Western United lock horns with Macarthur FC at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Macarthur FC are currently in sixth place in the A-League standings and have faced a few problems after an impressive start to the season. The Bulls suffered a 3-0 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Western United, on the other hand, find themselves in eighth place in the league table at the moment and are starting to find their feet in the A-League. The Melbourne-based outfit edged Brisbane Roar to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Macarthur FC vs Western United Head-to-Head

Macarthur FC and Western United have played only one game against each other this year and will be intent on securing a victory this weekend. Macarthur FC have done well in their first A-League campaign but are yet to defeat Western United.

The only meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in an emphatic 4-1 victory for Western United. Macarthur FC were well below their best on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-W

Macarthur FC vs Western United Team News

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Milislav Popovic is currently injured and will be unable to take the field for Macarthur FC this weekend. The home side has excellent players in its ranks and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Injured: Milislav Popovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Filip Kurto is unavailable for this game

Western United

Filip Kurto is currently injured and will be unable to play his part against Macarthur FC this weekend. Andrew Durante served his suspension against Brisbane Roar last week and is available for this match.

Injured: Filip Kurto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Macarthur FC vs Western United Predicted XI

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

ᴛᴡᴏ ᴅᴀʏꜱ until Western United venture into Campbelltown!



Book your Saturday night plans with the family now! 👉 https://t.co/PhNMrNUszf#MFCBulls #RunWithTheHerd pic.twitter.com/jCoCQgY4pL — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) March 17, 2021

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Macarthur FC vs Western United Prediction

Western United have been a force to reckon with this month and will need to be at their best to get the better of Macarthur FC this weekend. The likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Macarthur have exceeded expectations this season and will want to pull off another positive result against Western United. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Macarthur FC 2-2 Western United

