Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2022

Maccabi Haifa will welcome Juventus to the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the UEFA Champions League matchday four on Tuesday (October 11).

The two teams will meet for the second time in less than a week, with the reverse fixture in Turin ending in a 3-1 win for Juventus. Maccabi have lost all three of their group games thus far. They were drawn alongside Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus and Benfica in Group H. It's no surprise that they have been unable to pick up a single point in the competition.

Juventus' 3-1 triumph on Thursday was their first win of the campaign. They faced AC Milan in a crucial Serie A game on Saturday, which they lost 2-0. Maccabi also faced defeat in the Israeli Premier League against Maccabi Bnei Raina on Saturday.

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the group stage of the Champions League. Juventus have a 100% record, with Maccabi scoring their first goal against the Serie A giants last week.

Maccabi have conceded at least twice in their last six Champions League games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Juventus's last four games in the Champions League.

Only Viktoria Plzen (12) and Rangers (9) have conceded more goals than Maccabi (8) in the Champions League this term.

Juventus are winless in their away games this term and have lost three games in a row on their travels.

The hosts have just one win in their last five games across competitions, with that win coming in the Israeli Premier League earlier this month at home.

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus Prediction

Both teams have a poor record in recent games and will look to return to winning ways here. Maccabi have lost just one game at home across competitions and will be hopeful of a positive outcome, having scored in all their home games this season.

The Old Lady, meanwhile, have scored just two goals in five away games across competitions and might struggle here. Nonetheless, the Italian giants have more than enough firepower to overcome Maccabi and should record a narrow win.

Prediction: Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Juventus

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Angel Di Maria to score or assist any time - Yes

