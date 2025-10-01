Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dinamo Zagreb return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at TSC Arena on Thursday. Zarko Lazetic’s men head into the midweek clash on a run of five straight home victories and will be looking to get up and running in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Maccabi Tel Aviv failed to make their chances count in their Europa League opener against PAOK last Wednesday when they played out a goalless draw at the Toumba Stadium.

Lazetic’s side failed to bounce back on their return to the Israeli Premier League on Sunday, when they played out an identical but somewhat more disappointing goalless draw with nine-man Bnei Sakhnin.

Despite their recent struggles, Maccabi remain unbeaten in six consecutive games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since August’s 1-0 defeat against Dynamo Kyiv.

Over in Croatia, Dinamo Zagreb picked up two consecutive victories in the HNL for the first time since August on Sunday when they thrashed Slaven Belupo 4-1 on home turf.

Sandwiched between the two league victories, Mario Kovacevic’s men kicked off their Europa League campaign in style as they secured a 3-1 win over Turkish giants Fenerbahce on September 24.

Zagreb head into Thursday’s clash unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 games in all competitions, picking up 11 wins and two draws since July 9.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Maccabi Tel Aviv and Dinamo Zagreb have met on two occasions in the past, with both encounters ending in stalemates.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have lost just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions while picking up eight wins and two draws since the start of August.

Dinamo Zagreb are unbeaten in their most recent seven competitive away games, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Gorica on April 23.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a run of five back-to-back home victories, scoring 14 goals and conceding four since July’s 1-0 loss at the hands of Pafos.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Having dropped points in back-to-back games, Maccabi Tel Aviv’s form has cooled off in recent weeks and they will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday.

However, Zagreb have upped the ante of late, claiming three wins in their last three games, and we are tipping them to come out on top at TSC Arena.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Zagreb’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Zagreb (The visitors have netted the opening goal in nine of their last 10 outings)

