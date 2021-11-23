Maccabi Tel Aviv vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Two sides gunning for top spot in Group A of the UEFA Europa Conference League meet at the Bloomfield Stadium on Thursday as Maccabi Tel Aviv host LASK.

They boast an identical record in the competition with three wins and a draw from four matches so far, accumulating 10 points each. However, Tel Aviv are ahead of LASK on goal-difference, having struck five more goals.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs LASK Team News

The September reverse was their first official clash in Europe and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

LASK Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maor Kandil and Avi Rikan are long-term absentees with groin and calf muscle injuries respectively, while goalkeeper Daniel Tenenbaum is nursing a back injury.

Head coach Barak Itzhaki might make a few changes to his line-up that drew with Hapoel Tel Aviv in the league derby, reverting to a back-four after playing five at the back on Monday.

Also, Dan Biton and Matan Hozez might also come into the XI on Thursday.

Injured: Maor Kandil, Avi Rikan, Daniel Tenenbaum

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

LASK

The Austrians have a worse injury record than Tel Aviv, with five players currently out including the centre-back trio of Strahinja Kerkez, Dario Maresic and Petar Filipovic.

Peter Michorl is recovering from COVID-19.

Rene Renner was sent off in their weekend draw with Sturm Graz but his suspension doesn't apply in Europe and the left-back will be available for selection on Thursday.

Injured: Strahinja Kerkez, Dario Maresic, Petar Filipovic, Tobias Lawal, James Holland

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Peter Michorl

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs LASK Predicted XI

Maccabi Tel Aviv (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz; André Geraldes, Luis Hernández, Shahar Piven, Enric Saborit; Sheran Yeini, Dan Glazer, Dan Biton; Matan Hozez, Stipe Perica, Tal Ben Haim.

LASK (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Marvin Potzmann, Yannis Letard, Philipp Wiesinger, Rene Renner; Hong Hyun-seok, Lukas Grgic; Thomas Goiginger, Sascha Horvath, Keito Nakamura; Mamoudou Karamoko.

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs LASK Prediction

With the group's top spot on the line, this might be an intense clash between two highly offensive sides who've scored plenty of goals so far in the competition. However, this could see them cancel each other out, with the match ending in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-2 LASK

