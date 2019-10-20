Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos suffer first league defeat | La Liga 2019/20

Real Madrid slumped to a shock defeat - RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid travelled to the Iberostar Stadium to cross swords with a Mallorca side firmly entrenched in the bottom three.

Zinedine Zidane's men entered the clash riding a five-game unbeaten run and despite being without the services of several key men - Eden Hazard, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to name a few - were the overwhelming favourites on paper.

However, a tepid display from Los Blancos meant they crashed to a humiliating 1-0 defeat. A seventh-minute strike from Junior Lago was enough to seal the victory for the hosts, who climbed all the way up to 14th in the process.

Madrid, on the other hand, lie second on the table, having handed the initiative to Barcelona following their first defeat of the new season.

On that note, here are a few key takeaways from Mallorca's shock upset of Real Madrid.

#1 Mallorca finally break Madrid jinx

Mallorca entered this clash against Real Madrid with history firmly against them; the last time they had beaten Madrid at home in La Liga was way back in 2006. Interestingly enough, in that clash 13 years ago, Zinedine Zidane was featured in the Madrid starting lineup, while on this occasion, he was entrenched in the dugout.

Ever since that historic night, Mallorca have been on the receiving end of some real hidings at the hands of Los Blancos, losing four of their last five clashes against Madrid at home.

Moreover, the last time these two sides crossed swords at the Iberostar Stadium, back in 2012, Madrid ran out 5-0 winners courtesy goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Jose Callejon and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Mallorca's shock victory tonight has effectively ended the stranglehold Madrid have had over them this past decade.

