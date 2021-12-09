Mallorca vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on Celta Vigo on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Mallorca are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight this season. The home side stunned Atletico Madrid with a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Galicians suffered a 2-1 defeat against Valencia in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo and Mallorca are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of 20 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2020 and ended in a 5-1 victory for Mallorca. Celta Vigo were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-D

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D-D

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Team News

Mallorca have a point to prove

Mallorca

Dominik Greif has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection. Antonio Raillo, Salva Sevilla, and Matthew Hoppe are struggling with their fitness and have been sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Antonio Raillo, Matthew Hoppe

Doubtful: Salva Sevilla, Amath Ndiaye, Lago Junior

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo need to win this game

Celta Vigo

Iago Aspas is suspended at the moment and will be excluded from the squad this weekend. Hugo Mallo, Augusto Solari, and Thiago Galhardo have picked up knocks and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Augusto Solari

Doubtful: Thiago Galhardo, Hugo Mallo

Suspended: Iago Aspas

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Lee Kang-In, Takefusa Kubo, Dani Rodriguez; Angel Rodriguez

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Kevin Vazquez, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Nolito, Santi Mina

Mallorca vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have blown hot and cold for most of the year and will need to be more consistent to manage a top-half finish. With Iago Aspas ruled out, Santi Mina and Nolito will need to step up in this fixture.

Mallorca are capable of an upset on their day and have been impressive so far this season. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Celta Vigo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi