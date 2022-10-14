Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

Mallorca are set to play Sevilla at the Visit Mallorca Stadium on Saturday in La Liga.

Mallorca come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Elche in the league. A goal from Argentine attacker Ezequiel Ponce for Elche was canceled out by a strike from Mallorca's Kosovan forward Vedat Muriqi. Elche had Argentine striker Lucas Boye sent off, while Mallorca had Muriqi sent off in the second half.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Edin Terzic's Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. A goal from young French centre-back Tanguy Nianzou for Sevilla was canceled out by a goal from English midfielder Jude Bellingham for Borussia Dortmund.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games.

Mallorca have won three games, while the other six have ended in draws.

South Korean attacker Lee Kang-in has made four goal contributions in the league this season for Mallorca.

Midfielder Oliver Torres has scored three goals in La Liga this season for Sevilla.

Right-back Jose Angel Carmona has three goal contributions for Sevilla in the league.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction

Mallorca are currently 12th in the league and have won only one of their last five league games. South Korean international Lee Kang-in has enjoyed a good start to the league season, with the former Valencia talent regarded as one of the best youngsters in La Liga.

Former Fenerbahce and Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi has scored four goals so far in the league, while players like Pablo Maffeo have also done well. However, they need to start getting positive results.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are 18th in the league and have also won only one of their last five league games. A poor start to the season saw the club part ways with Julen Lopetegui, with Jorge Sampaoli returning for his second stint at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #Sevilla Official, confirmed. Jorge Sampaoli has been appointed as new Sevilla head coach to replace Lopetegui. Official, confirmed. Jorge Sampaoli has been appointed as new Sevilla head coach to replace Lopetegui. ⚪️🔴🤝 #Sevilla https://t.co/o01gDjpJ9d

Sampaoli enjoyed a good spell during his first spell at Sevilla, while also impressing during his time at Marseille. Sevilla's poor start has also seen criticism aimed at director of football Monchi, with several Sevilla stars underperforming so far.

Sevilla will hope to kickstart their league campaign with a strong performance against Mallorca and should be able to win here.

Prediction: Mallorca 0-2 Sevilla

Mallorca vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Sevilla

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet- Yes

