Mallorca vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Sevilla are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Mallorca on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Mallorca are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side held Valencia to a 2-2 draw last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this year. The Andalusians edged Levante to a 5-3 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Mallorca vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an impressive record against Mallorca and have won 14 out of 30 matches played between the two teams. Mallorca have managed seven victories against Sevilla and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sevilla. Mallorca have improved in recent months and will need to be at their best this week.

Mallorca form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-W

Mallorca vs Sevilla Team News

Mallorca need to win this game

Mallorca

Lee Kang-In and Rodrigo Battaglia received a red card over the weekend and are suspended for this fixture. Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo, and Aleksander Sedlar remain injured, however, and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Takefusa Kubo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla have an impressive squad

Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri is recovering from an injury at the moment and will likely be replaced by Rafa Mir this week. Karim Rekik is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Rekik

Suspended: None

Mallorca vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Mallorca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manolo Reina; Jaume Costa, Franco Russo, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo; Iddrisu Baba, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta; Amath Ndiaye, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodriguez; Fernando Nino

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Alejandro Gomez, Erik Lamela; Rafa Mir

Mallorca vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have excelled under Julen Lopetegui and will be intent on another top-four finish this season. The Andalusian giants can pack a punch on their day and will want to make a statement this week.

Mallorca have been impressive this year but will have to work hard to stand a chance on Wednesday. Sevilla are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Mallorca 1-3 Sevilla

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi