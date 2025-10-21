Malmo vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Malmo will host Dinamo Zagreb at Eleda Stadium on Thursday in the third round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side have been poor on the continental stage this season and sit rock-bottom in the table as they continue to search for their first win of the tournament.

They suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Ludogorets in their opening game last month, finding themselves two goals down at the break before Lasse Berg Johnsen came off the bench to pull one back for the Swedish side in the second half. They then lost 3-0 to Viktoria Plzen in their second game, going a goal behind in the 34th minute before a red card to Johnsen minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, opened their Europa League campaign with an impressive 3-1 win over Fenerbahce, featuring a brace from Dion Drena Beljo. They then beat Maccabi Tel Aviv by the same scoreline in game two, with Dejan Ljubicic scoring a brace this time around.

The visitors sit atop the league phase standings and will be looking to make it three wins from three this week.

Malmo vs Dinamo Zagreb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Malmo and Dinamo Zagreb, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League qualifiers, with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Malmo have had seven competitive meetings against Croatian opposition. They have won two of those games, drawn one and lost the other four.

Dinamo have had four meetings against Swedish opposition in European competitions. They have won two of those games, drawn once and lost once.

Malmo vs Dinamo Zagreb Prediction

Di Blae have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six. They have struggled for results at home of late and have work to do this week if they are to come out on top.

Modri, meanwhile, have won all but one of their last six games across all competitions. They are the highest-scoring side in the Europa League so far and should take inspiration from that this week.

Prediction: Malmo 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Malmo vs Dinamo Zagreb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dinamo Zagreb to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the visitors' last five matches)

