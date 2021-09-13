Malmö vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns to action on Tuesday when Malmö and Juventus square off in Group H at the Swedbank Stadion.

Both sides are without a win in their last three outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Malmö’s slump in form continued last Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw against IFK Norrköping in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Following a goalless first half, Adi Nalic and Samuel Adegbenro scored for either side in the second half to force a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Champions League qualifiers before losing 2-1 against Hammarby IF back at home.

With 34 points from 18 league outings, Tuesday’s hosts are third in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Meanwhile, Juventus’ poor start to the new season continued last time out when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Napoli.

After heading into the break with a one-goal lead, second-half goals from Matteo Politano and Kalidou Koulibaly helped the Azzurri turn the tie around.

Juventus are now winless in their three games this season and will be desperate to get their season up and running with all three points on Tuesday.

Malmö vs Juventus Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the sides. Juventus have been dominant in their previous two meetings, claiming wins in both encounters.

Malmö Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Malmö vs Juventus Team News

Malmö

The hosts will be without Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen, Sergio Pena, Niklas Moisander, Johan Dahlin and Oscar Lewicki, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen, Sergio Pena, Niklas Moisander, Johan Dahlin, Oscar Lewicki

Suspended: None

Juventus

The Italians will be without the services of Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Hans Nicolussi Cavigliq, Arthur and Aaron Ramsey, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Hans Nicolussi Cavigliq, Arthur, Aaron Ramsey

Suspended: None

Malmö vs Juventus Predicted XI

Malmo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Johan Dahlin; Noah Eile, Lasse Nielsen, Franz Brorsson, Felix Bejimo; Soren Rieks, Anders Christiansen, Erdal Rakip, Jo Inge Berget; Veljko Birmancevic, Antonio Colak

Juventus FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci; Mattia De Sciglio, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Luca Pellegrini, Federico Bernardeschi; Alvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski

Malmö vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have staggered into the new season and will head into the game in search of a morale-boosting win.

Despite their injury woes, they boast a significantly stronger squad and we predict they will claim all three points and begin their hunt for European success on a good note.

Prediction: Malmö 0-3 Juventus

